How 2021 NFL Draft Trades Help Detroit Lions

The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers made huge waves on Friday, as it was announced that the two teams agreed to a trade involving multiple picks in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

The 49ers are securing the No. 3 overall pick from the Dolphins, while Miami nets the No. 12 overall pick, a third-round pick and two future first-round picks, according to NFL Network.

It is presumed that the 49ers could have decided to move up to select one of the premier quarterbacks available in this year's draft, including Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Zach Wilson.

The Dolphins have now traded the pick at No. 12 to the Philadelphia Eagles to move up to the No. 6 spot in the draft.

The fourth pick in the draft -- held by the Atlanta Falcons -- now becomes a prime position for teams looking for a quarterback.

For Detroit, it likely means that trading down just became that much more difficult. Teams that will want a quarterback will look to trade with Atlanta, Cincinnati, or Miami -- the three teams just ahead of Detroit in the draft.

While the front office has publicly stated that they are still in the market for a quarterback, it is not truly believed that Detroit would invest in a quarterback with a pick that high in the draft, especially since Detroit decided to restructure the contract of Jared Goff.

But, new general manager Brad Holmes now has the opportunity to draft offensive lineman Penei Sewell or tight end Kyle Pitts.

It is also likely that linebacker Micah Parsons or one of the talented wideouts will be available for Detroit to select with the No. 7 overall pick.

