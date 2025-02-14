Notre Dame Hires Detroit Lions Front Office Scout Mike Martin
The Detroit Lions' front office and scouting department lost a key figure.
On Friday, reports surfaced that Notre Dame is set to hire the Lions' Director of Scouting Advancement Mike Martin as its new general manager.
Martin has been with the organization since 2021, coming to the organization after spending time with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans as a scout.
According to the team website, Martin's role with the Lions was primarily helping to enhance the scouting and roster building process while working with the pro personnel and scouting staff.
During Martin's four years with the team, the Lions have been able to thrive in the NFL Draft. They've drafted foundational pieces such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, all of whom have wasted little time becoming one of the best in the league at their position.
The position of general manager has become popular at the collegiate level, as numerous teams have utilized the role to help construct the roster and find the value of each player in terms of NIL. Martin will join the Fighting Irish, who are coming off a trip to the National Championship game.
Detroit's coaching staff has lost eight total members this offseason, including offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who both left to become head coaches.
Tanner Engstrand and Terrell Williams left to become coordinators, Engstrand with the Jets and Williams with the Patriots.
Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and assistant quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett joined Johnson in Chicago, while Steve Heiden and Cam Davis joined Glenn and Engstrand in New York.
New hires for the team include tight ends coach Tyler Roehl, running backs coach Tashard Choice, offensive assistant Bruce Gradkowski and linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton. Kelvin Sheppard was promoted to defensive coordinator, while John Morton was hired as offensive coordinator.
In years past, the front office has also dealt with some attrition. Notably, Lance Newmark left the organization to become the assistant GM of the Washington Commanders.
