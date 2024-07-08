Stanford Wide Receiver Listed as Offensive Player Lions Should Watch
The Detroit Lions seem to be currently content with their wide receivers unit.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond are expected to continue their growth and development in Ben Johnson's offense.
With Donovan People-Jones and Antoine Green battling to move up the depth chart, Detroit is feeling confident with their offensive skill players heading into training camp.
In a recent Pro Football Focus list of collegiate offensive players each NFL team must watch, Stanford wideout Elic Ayomanor was listed as a prospect who fits what Johnson is trying to accomplish offensively.
"I am calling my shot here: I love this player-team fit," writes Trevor Sikkema. "The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Ayomanor tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus before Week 1 of his true freshman season, rehabbed during all of 2022, and came back in 2023 to showcase an all-around skill set that featured track background speed, nuanced releases and routes, and above-average blocking strength and mentality."
The talented wideout is known for his competitiveness and strong hands. According to many scouts, Ayomanor shows good vision, can evade defenders and his ability to elevate and high-point tosses is on par with the top wideouts currently playing in the NFL.
"Get him in a group with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, and Detroit's offense will continue to cook."
