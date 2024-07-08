Training Camp Preview: Lions' Revamped Secondary Aims to Shine
The Detroit Lions spent plenty of resources on improving its secondary ahead of the 2024 season.
There are high expectations facing the unit ahead of the upcoming season, and the newcomers will be counted on to adjust quickly. There are key returning pieces, such as Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, that can help with this acclimation.
Here is a preview of the Lions' secondary ahead of the start of training camp.
Reason for hope
The Lions' secondary got much better this offseason, namely with the additions of Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson and Ennis Rakestraw. After struggling mightily against the pass last year, Detroit added plenty of new weapons to its arsenal.
Davis brings a winning pedigree, as he was one of the top defenders on the Tampa Bay team that won the Super Bowl in dominant fashion over the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 season.
Arnold and Rakestraw bring fresh faces with high ceilings, while Robertson is a plug-and-play corner who could fill multiple spots depending on where he ultimately lands on the depth chart.
Additionally, the Lions brought back Emmanuel Moseley on a one-year deal. After injuries limited him to just one appearance last year, the former 49er will have a chance to ultimately prove his skill set in 2024.
Reason for worry
The Lions' pass-defense was abysmal in 2023. They finished 29th in passing yards allowed and were exposed by top-tier wideouts such as Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb late in the year.
While the personnel is improved, there is now pressure on the newcomers to perform at a high level immediately. Detroit will need to show marked improvement in this area as it pursues a Super Bowl berth in 2024.
Arnold and Rakestraw are unproven as rookies, while Davis and Robertson may need time to adjust to the scheme. How quickly can this new group gel? It will be an important question to answer throughout training camp.
The Lions also have questions at the safety position. Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu was a breakout star at the end of the regular season.
The Syracuse product is now tasked with proving he can maintain that performance for the whole year. Injuries have been a problem for him in his young career, so staying healthy will be important.
Detroit has stated its plans to allow Brian Branch more time at the true safety spot, which opens up the nickel position as well.
Training camp battle
With all the new faces in the secondary, essentially the entire unit is up for grabs. Davis is the leader to be the top cornerback, while Arnold appears to be a favorite to start opposite him. However, the Lions have operated as a meritocracy and as a result each job will have to be won.
In reshuffling the secondary, the Lions have added versatile pieces. Branch has inside out ability as well as a potential move to safety. Arnold and Rakestraw can play either on the boundary or in the slot, as can Robertson.
As a result, the Lions have given themselves plenty of options. It will make training camp quite intriguing to monitor as Glenn and the defensive staff work to put the new faces in the best spots to succeed.
Player to watch
While much of the shine will be on Arnold, the Lions have another intriguing addition from the Draft in Rakestraw. The Missouri product fell into Detroit's lap in the second round, and the Lions seem thrilled about the opportunity to add two of their top prospects at the position.
Rakestraw was limited throughout the spring workout period as he continues recovery from surgery at the end of the collegiate season but is expected to be a go for training camp. Where exactly he fits amongst the new-look secondary is intriguing.
The rookie could be a fit for the slot-corner position if Branch slides to safety, but Robertson may be a more ready option. Rakestraw has explosive talent but may not play a big role immediately. If he can turn heads in training camp, he makes an already improved secondary even more interesting.