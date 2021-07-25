Ranking Detroit Lions' Top Plays of 2020: No. 1

SI All Lions reveals its No. 1 play of the Detroit Lions' 2020 season.

Even though 2020 only resulted in five wins, there were plenty of positive moments for the Detroit Lions.

This is the final part of a 10-part series.

In a similar vein to the No. 2 play, the best play of the Detroit Lions’ season happened in Tennessee.

Matthew Stafford, in his second-to-last start as a Lion, was dealing with injury problems, but took the field regardless. He was playing with a partially torn UCL in his right thumb and a torn UCL in his elbow, among other injuries.

He was beat up -- and yet, there he was. Despite many pundits believing Stafford wouldn’t be playing, he did suit up.

The Lions were in for a tough showing, as the defense struggled to contain Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry. Stafford, playing injured, couldn’t keep the offense in the game, after keeping it tight in the first half.

His best throw -- and the Lions’ best play of the season -- came on the first touchdown drive. After Tennessee scored first to make it 7-0, Stafford led a 14-play drive to tie the game.

Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports

His touchdown pass, a two-yard strike to Marvin Jones Jr., was a no-looker through the traffic of the Titans’ defense.

The throw earned Stafford much national attention, including being named the "Pass of the Week" by the NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football" program.

Stafford finished the game 22-for-32, passing for 252 yards and one touchdown. He was relieved by Chase Daniel, after one drive in the fourth quarter. Daniel eventually led a touchdown drive, but the result was already set.

The Titans beat the Lions, 46-25.

Stafford would go on to play one more game -- the season finale against Minnesota -- as Lions quarterback. He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason, and will start the second chapter of his career this upcoming season.

Although the Lions didn’t have the success many wished they’d have during Stafford’s tenure, his toughness and commitment to the team were undeniable.

His no-look pass to Jones was an example of his talent and all he has left to give.

Stafford always gave the Lions a chance to win, and he was undoubtedly a bright spot in what was an otherwise dark season.

