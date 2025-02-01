Ranking Lions' Unrestricted Free Agents
The Detroit Lions have several big decisions awaiting them when the calendar turns to March and free agency begins. Most notably, general manager Brad Holmes will have to decide which of the team's players set to be unrestricted free agents will return in 2025.
Detroit will have Super Bowl hopes once again next season, and there are several players who would play big roles in those efforts if retained. Holmes will have to navigate the cap situation wisely, as the Lions have already handed out multiple long-term extensions with others likely on the way.
Here is a ranking of the Lions' 21 players set to be unrestricted free agents.
21.) QB Teddy Bridgewater
Bridgewater returned to the Lions late in the year and wound up getting snaps in the postseason when Jared Goff briefly left the Divisional Round game with an injury. He’s still just 32 years old and believes he has more in the tank, but the Lions have Hendon Hooker as Goff’s backup. If Bridgewater is back in 2025, it may be viewed as a cause for concern for Hooker’s progress.
20.) K Michael Badgley
Badgley was set to compete with Jake Bates before suffering a season-ending injury in training camp. Bates was exceptional after struggling some in training camp. The Lions love competition and it’s not hard to see Badgley returning to provide that, but Bates has proven himself and as a result it would take a lot for Badgley to unseat him.
19.) WR Allen Robinson
Robinson was a stable veteran presence for the Lions, but had very little production with just three catches on the season. There’s value in bringing him back as a mentor who will compete for a spot, but it’s hard to see the 31-year-old in the long-term plans
18.) DL Jonah Williams
Williams was one of three additions to the roster following a string of injuries in the Lions’ Thanksgiving win. However, Josh Paschal missed minimal time and Williams wound up being a healthy scratch late in the year. There’s some upside with this player, however, the Lions have other options that may be better fits.
17.) LB Ezekiel Turner
With the Lions’ group of linebackers being decimated due to injury, the Lions took a chance on Turner who had played one game with the Texans early in the season. He became a key special teamer with some big moments defensively as well. His impact would’ve been with the defense at full strength may have been minimal, but he filled a big need in 2024.
16.) CB Emmanuel Moseley
The Lions hoped Moseley would be a key piece defensively when they first signed him in 2023, but injuries have had other ideas. In two years with the team, he has played just three games due to a torn ACL last year and a torn pec this year. Moseley returned to the active roster in Week 12, but was scratched for all but one game the rest of the way and finished the year on the NFI list. He has upside, but the injuries have made it difficult for him to contribute.
15.) DT Kyle Peko
An under-the-radar offseason pickup, Peko wound up with a path to a contributing role early in the year. He didn’t make the roster out of training camp but returned on the practice squad and started the season opener at nose tackle with DJ Reader injured. An injury ended his season early, but there is a path for his return as a mentor who is a proven contributor in 2025.
14.) LB Ben Niemann
Niemann is another journeyman who fit the mold of Detroit’s defense. He was a solid special teamer, and with all the injuries wound up starting four games at linebacker. The veteran played in all 17 games and would be worthwhile to bring back on a short-term deal to contribute on special teams.
13.) DT Pat O’Connor
An Eastern Michigan product and former seventh-round pick of the Lions, O’Connor returned to the team that drafted him and was initially on the practice squad. However, he was elevated early in the year and became a contributor as a bigger defensive end and interior defender. O’Connor had a solid year and would provide steady depth if he returns.
12.) DE Marcus Davenport
Injuries have been an unfortunate theme for Davenport, who has yet to play a full season since being drafted in the first round of the 2018 draft by the Saints. He missed the Lions’ Week 2 game against Tampa Bay then suffered a season-ending torn triceps in Week 3. The Lions could see value in giving him another shot like they did with Moseley, but the injury concerns are hard to overlook.
11.) CB Kindle Vildor
With the Lions adding multiple new pieces to the secondary, it was easy to envision Vildor being on the outs. However, the veteran corner was productive in training camp and wound up sticking with the team. He played plenty of meaningful snaps, including most of the Divisional Round after Amik Robertson’s injury, and could be valuable veteran depth for a young cornerback room in 2025.
10.) DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
The Lions needed a boost from their pass rush when Aidan Hutchinson went down, and Muhammad was part of the solution. A veteran who was originally drafted by the Saints, he was a key piece of the defense throughout the second half of the year. He had three sacks and 26 pressures and would compete for a rotational spot in 2025.
9.) DE John Cominsky
Cominsky’s future with the Lions is an interesting evaluation. He missed the entire 2024 season after suffering a knee injury in training camp, but had been a solid piece in the two years prior. Detroit could elect to bring him back on a one-year deal and allow him to compete for a spot, as he would be a good depth piece if he’s able to regain his pre-injury form.
8.) OT Dan Skipper
A veteran who has become arguably the most popular sixth lineman in the league, Skipper has cemented his place amidst the Lions’ offensive line rotation. Detroit utilized him plenty in different packages as an extra lineman, and he even scored a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. He earned this role, and should be a priority to retain in order to keep the offensive line as deep as possible.
7.) S Ifeatu Melifonwu
Melifonwu showed serious upside during his first taste of extended playing time in 2023. However, injuries have severely limited his ability to contribute consistently. As a result, if the Lions were to bring him back it would likely be on a short-term contract. With Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch being one of the league’s best safety duos, Melifonwu may find better opportunities elsewhere. Yet, the best version of Melifonwu can play a big role for Detroit’s defense, and his ability to blitz is hard to find from players at his position.
6.) CB Khalil Dorsey
The Lions have not been shy about their affinity for Dorsey’s abilities on special teams. He suffered a tibia-fibula fracture late in the year against the Bills, and could miss parts of the offseason as a result. However, he should be healthy by the time the season starts and is one of the league’s best gunners, and with the Lions’ emphasis in being strong on special teams he will be someone worth keeping around.
5.) DT Levi Onwuzurike
Onwuzurike is yet another player who has had the first four years of his career interrupted by injuries at multiple points. He missed all of his second season with a back injury, and had his third year limited as well. However, there was a lot of excitement about his abilities in training camp and that carried into the regular season, where he had a career year. The Washington product still has room to grow and sticking with him could pay dividends, but with the increasing market for defensive tackles, Onwuzurike may wind up finding a different suitor.
4.) WR Tim Patrick
Patrick was the answer to many concerns about the Lions’ depth at wide receiver, as he found a groove after missing each of the last two seasons with injuries. He was a reliable third receiver, and contributed in big moments. He’ll be 32 next season and age has proven to be a factor for wide receivers, but his physicality and willingness to do the little things fits what the Lions want and could lead to his return.
3.) OG Kevin Zeitler
Jonah Jackson’s departure left a hole on the Lions’ offensive line, and Zeitler was a strong addition. On a one-year deal, Zeitler had an excellent year and finished with an 86.8 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. He will be 35 in 2025, so he may not warrant a long-term contract, but with the Lions in win-now mode he’s a valuable veteran worth holding on to.
2.) LB Derrick Barnes
Barnes was poised for a big year after breaking out in 2023, but his season ended in Week 3 with a knee injury. He owned the role of SAM linebacker, and beat out Jack Campbell in 2023 after many believed the rookie would unseat him. The Purdue product is a solid run defender and has rush capabilities. His market will be intriguing as he’s coming off an injury, and the Lions could make a solid offer to retain him.
1.) CB Carlton Davis
Acquired in a trade during the offseason, Davis was Detroit’s top cornerback in 2024. His physicality was perfect for Detroit’s scheme, and he didn’t shy away from the press-man style that the team often utilizes. He could command a strong extension, but with the Lions set to be quite young at the cornerback position Davis could provide a reliable, quality veteran presence for a group that would ease the pressure on the likes of Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw.