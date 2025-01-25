Report: Shaun Dion Hamilton Elevated to Linebackers Coach
The Detroit Lions have lost several assistant coaches this week, as both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson have started to fill out their initial coaching staffs.
With the news Kelvin Sheppard is now remaining in Motown as the team's new defensive coordinator, a former Lions player and assistant linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton has reportedly been promoted to the position of linebackers coach.
Hamilton was claimed off waivers in 2021 after starting his career with the Washington Commanders., but was placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the season.
After being released prior to the start of the 2022 season, the former NFL linebacker joined the Lions coaching staff as a defensive assistant. The last two seasons saw Dion-Hamilton learn and develop as the team's assistant linebackers coach.
Glenn had highly recommended the former two-time College Football Playoff National Champion to consider coaching. Dion-Hamilton played collegiately at Alabama.
"I know how I'm wired. I want to know about all 11 (players), their technique, how they're supposed to be doing it, how they do it," Hamilton said, via the Detroit News. "I think that's the biggest thing. Being a linebacker, we're the quarterback of the defense, so we have to be ready to run the show. I'm just taking that next step to know everything, from the corners, safeties, defensive line, nose tackle — that was the biggest learning curve."
Additional reading
1.) Jameson Williams Fined for Touchdown Celebration against Commanders
2.) Lions Promote Kelvin Sheppard to Defensive Coordinator