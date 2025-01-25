All Lions

Report: Shaun Dion Hamilton Elevated to Linebackers Coach

Lions promote Shaun Dion Hamilton.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions assistant linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton watches practice during mini camp
Detroit Lions assistant linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton watches practice during mini camp / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Detroit Lions have lost several assistant coaches this week, as both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson have started to fill out their initial coaching staffs.

With the news Kelvin Sheppard is now remaining in Motown as the team's new defensive coordinator, a former Lions player and assistant linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton has reportedly been promoted to the position of linebackers coach.

Hamilton was claimed off waivers in 2021 after starting his career with the Washington Commanders., but was placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the season.

After being released prior to the start of the 2022 season, the former NFL linebacker joined the Lions coaching staff as a defensive assistant. The last two seasons saw Dion-Hamilton learn and develop as the team's assistant linebackers coach.

Glenn had highly recommended the former two-time College Football Playoff National Champion to consider coaching. Dion-Hamilton played collegiately at Alabama.

"I know how I'm wired. I want to know about all 11 (players), their technique, how they're supposed to be doing it, how they do it," Hamilton said, via the Detroit News. "I think that's the biggest thing. Being a linebacker, we're the quarterback of the defense, so we have to be ready to run the show. I'm just taking that next step to know everything, from the corners, safeties, defensive line, nose tackle — that was the biggest learning curve."

Additional reading

1.) Jameson Williams Fined for Touchdown Celebration against Commanders

2.) Lions Promote Kelvin Sheppard to Defensive Coordinator

3.) What Contract Could Lions Offer Derrick Barnes?

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News