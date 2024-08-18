Roundtable: Growing Lions Concerns After Chiefs Game
1.) What is your biggest takeaway from the Lions’ win against the Chiefs?
Christian Booher: The biggest takeaway for me has to be the potential of two rookies, Sione Vaki and Isaiah Williams. Both players are proving to be dynamic talents with the ball in their hands and each has exciting potential.
Williams is making a big case to make the roster, while Vaki is working his way toward a role that is much bigger than what was initially expected of him in 2024.
Vito Chirco: The Lions have found both their backup quarterback (Hendon Hooker) and their starting kicker (Jake Bates). I think that Hooker showed enough both through the air (12-of-15 for 150 yards) and with his legs (scoring a rushing TD) to wrap up the No. 2 QB job. Also, I believe that Bates, with his perfect performance on Saturday (four-for-four on FG tries), did enough to secure the starting kicker job.
On an additional note, rookie running back Sione Vaki and undrafted free agent receiver Isaiah Williams both put together solid performances for a second straight week. At this juncture, I could see each of them having roles with the Lions in 2024.
2.) Did Jake Bates do enough Saturday to be the Lions’ kicker?
Booher: I think Bates will certainly be the Lions' kicker in Week 1. Everything that Dan Campbell has said to this point leads me to believe that, as he has been confident in the newcomer and his mindset.
From the sounds of it, Bates has the right mindset and belief in himself to remain confident throughout the course of a game and its highs and lows. The missed extra point didn't help last night, but he was four-for-four otherwise and drilled his first NFL pressure kick.
Chirco: I don't think you could say anything but yes. He went four-for-four on his field-goal attempts Saturday, including nailing the game-winner from 43 yards to beat the Chiefs. At this juncture, I think you can pencil him in – and rightfully so – as the Lions’ starting kicker come Week 1.
3.) What concerned you about the Lions’ performance against Kansas City?
Booher: The effort was much cleaner in Saturday's game than the preseason opener, so there wasn't as much glaring to critique. However, the Lions are still struggling to find that reliable third or fourth receiver.
Kaden Davis had the biggest play of the game with a 61-yard touchdown, but had just one catch otherwise. Daurice Fountain didn't have a catch until the second half. Williams is a dynamic player, but he doesn't have the size that the Lions are coveting at the position.
Chirco: One of the things that sticks out to me is that Donovan Peoples-Jones ended up with just one reception on four targets, after being out on the field for 33 offensive snaps. I know it's just the preseason. But, to me, it doesn't seem like Dan Campbell and his coaching staff currently have a lot of trust in the Detroit native.
This brings me to my next point: The Lions don't have a clear-cut No. 3 receiver at this present juncture. Now, don't get me wrong: I love what guys like Isaiah Williams, Kaden Davis and Daurice Fountain have done up to this point. I just don't think any of them are ready to be Detroit's No. 3 wideout. It'll be interesting to see if this void catches up to the Lions at some point this season.
4.) What areas did Hendon Hooker showcase improvement in Saturday?
Booher: Hendon Hooker just looked more comfortable and confident on Saturday. His feet were mostly clean, he appeared poised and he simply got the ball where it needed to go.
Connecting on 12-of-13 passes to end his outing was quite the step forward for the Tennessee product. The confidence he showed is plenty encouraging, and is a strong step toward ultimately being the team's backup.
Chirco: I think Hooker showcased improvement with knowing when to tuck it and run with it and when to stay in the pocket and go through his progressions. To go along with that, I also loved seeing him slide – something that was especially needed after he exited last week's preseason contest with a concussion.
I think that his rhythm and timing were also solid. And to me and likely a lot of Lions fans, he showed enough to claim the team's No. 2 quarterback job.
5.) After two games, what are your thoughts on the new kickoff?
Booher: I'm not the biggest fan of the new kickoff rule, but I want to continue seeing how it plays out. I think there are ways to get around it, such as conceding the extra yards to avoid a return by booting the ball into the end zone.
We'll see how it looks once the regular season starts, but it's been interesting to this point. I do like the fact that there are more returns, as I think the kickoff is one of the most exciting plays in football.
Chirco: I don't think the new kickoff will ever reach the excitement level of what I saw as a kid with the likes of Devin Hester and Eddie Drummond returning kicks. However, I'm still willing to give it a shot. And, after two weeks of watching preseason action, I have mixed reactions regarding it. I'd like to see how it plays out in the regular season before passing judgment on it.