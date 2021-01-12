John Schneider Will Not Become Detroit Lions' Next General Manager

The Seattle Seahawks have extended the contract of general manager John Schneider.

The Detroit Lions can at least scratch one name off the list of potential candidates to become their next general manager.

It was reported on Tuesday that Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider has negotiated a new contract to remain in Seattle.

His new contract keeps him in Seattle until 2027.

"I am pleased to announce that we have extended the contract of general manager John Schneider through the 2027 draft," said Jody Allen, chair of the Seattle Seahawks, via the team website. "For the last decade, John and head coach Pete Carroll have formed a tremendous partnership and the Seahawks have established a successful, unique, and truly winning culture respected throughout sports. I know we are all excited to see that continue."

Under Schneider, the Seahawks reached the postseason nine times in 11 seasons and in eight of the past nine seasons.

Meanwhile, Detroit is interviewing Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds this week to fill the void left by Bob Quinn.

