Robert Saleh Earns Second Interview with New York Jets

Detroit Lions may miss out on one of the top head coaching candidates to the New York Jets.

This week, the Detroit Lions are continuing their search for their next head coach and general manager.

One of the top candidates and a fan favorite during this hiring process has been San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the New York Jets have scheduled a second interview with Saleh that is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

"As the #Jets narrow their list of head coaching candidates, they are flying in #49ers DC Robert Saleh for a second interview today, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The first known finalist for the NYJ job, and there will be others likely in person, as well," Ian Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

The fiery defensive coordinator was thought to be a lock to become Detroit's next head coach, but some analysts have reported that Saleh is very high on the Jets organization.

A second interview bodes well for his chances to land his first heading coaching job in the NFL.

On Tuesday, Detroit is scheduled to interview Ed Dodds for their general manager vacancy and Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for head coach.

