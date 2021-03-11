Pros and Cons of Lions Pursuing Eric Fisher

Left tackle Eric Fisher tore his Achilles when the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship by defeating the Buffalo Bills.

Without their starting left tackle, the Chiefs were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV.

The veteran offensive lineman is a former No. 1 overall pick, but will now be looking for his next opportunity.

The Chiefs, the only NFL team he has played for during his eight-year NFL career, decided to part ways with the left tackle in a move to aid their current salary-cap situation.

Former Kansas City Chiefs Left Tackle Eric Fisher © Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for both Eric and Mitchell. With Eric, obviously he was the very first player that we drafted when we got to Kansas City, and we were able to watch him grow into a solid tackle for us for many years. These decisions are never easy, especially with guys like these, but both of these players will forever be a part of our history," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. "

In eight seasons, Fisher started 113 games.

The two-time Pro Bowler struggled during the early portions of his career, but he began to live up to his potential the past few seasons.

His PFF grade rose to 83.9 back in 2018, but injuries cost him time in 2019 and his 2020 season ended with a significant Achilles injury.

For the Lions front office, adding an inexpensive player with veteran experience who also adds depth to their offensive line would be viewed as a welcome addition.

He would be viewed by many NFL analysts as an upgrade over Tyrell Crosby, who is in the final year of his current contract with Detroit.

"He's not elite, but he is the starting left tackle on the most prolific offense. He's a good athlete, not a great athlete. His strength is good, not great. He does everything just good enough. He's a good player, but he's not dominant," NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum said via ESPN. "You don't see those flash plays. But there's a lot to like about his game. I've been around a lot worse left tackles than him."

Could Detroit consider switching Fisher to the right side of the offensive line to make up for the obvious deficiencies of Halapoulivaati Vaitai?

Vaitai is not currently viewed as a candidate to be a cap casualty this offseason since it would cost more to cut him than to have him remain on the 2021 roster.

With new offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn looking to establish the run early in his tenure in Motown, taking a flier on Fisher might not be too costly if things do not work out.

If Detroit decides to pass, there are also options in the draft and free agency to continue their retooling of the entire roster.

More from SI All Lions:

Best Scheme Fit for Wide Receiver Kenny Golladay

Ranking Lions' Draft Choices at No. 7

Detroit Lions Receive No Compensatory Picks in 2021

Frank Ragnow's Fifth-Year Option Increased Due to Pro Bowl Nod

What Shape are Detroit Lions In after NFL Salary-Cap Set?

Twitter Reacts: Golladay Leaving Is Best for Lions' Rebuild

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast