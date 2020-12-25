SI NFL Team Publishers Week 16 Predictions

Read more on who the NFL team publishers believe will be victorious in Week 16 of the NFL season.

Week 16 of the NFL regular season is now upon us.

On Christmas day, quarterback Kirk Cousins will lead the Minnesota Vikings, as they go on the road to face the New Orleans Saints.

Outside of Alvin Kamara, the Saints do not have the big-play threats like they have been accustomed to in years past.

This matchup has the potential to be a low-scoring affair, as both teams will look to run the ball and play solid defense.

On Saturday, the Detroit Lions will matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without the aid of several coaches, including interim head coach Darrell Bevell.

Detroit has had some success against Tom Brady at Ford Field. The injury-plagued roster will be looking to get wide receivers coach Robert Prince the victory in his fill-in role as head coach.

Credit goes to SI publishers Philip Wilson (Colts), Patricia Traina (Giants), Todd Karpovich (Ravens), and Joshua Brisco (Chiefs) who correctly picked 12 of 16 games last week.

Yours truly also picked 12 of 16 games correctly in Week 15.

On the season, I have settled into the middle of the leaderboard, correctly picking 64% of games (143-80-1).

In the coming weeks, SI All Lions will publish weekly NFL predictions from the team of NFL publishers.

Picks will also be included weekly from the team of SI Fantasy and SI Gambling experts.

Be sure to check back weekly to see who ends up the leader at the end of the season.

