Sione Vaki Knew Offense Would Shine, Feels More Like Running Back
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki feels much more comfortable at the running back position.
In his second NFL season, the former fourth-round pick is leaning on the teaching of new running backs coach Tashard Choice and learning everything he can from one of the best tandems in the league, as they go about their business on a weekly basis.
Collegiately, he had the experience of playing both safety and running back at Utah. Now, Vaki feels much more comfortable with all aspects of playing running back.
"I'd say just feeling a little bit more comfortable as far as the position with me. I feel a lot more comfortable in the position," said Vaki. "T. Choice (Tashard Choice) has been doing a great job in, helping develop me as a player. So yeah, it's been good.
"Every time we go out to do our individual drills, he always makes it a point of emphasis to work on things that we're struggling on or things that we can just get better at. There's always something to improve on. So, that's helped a lot."
Pass protection has been an area of emphasis from the coaching staff for all of the running backs on the roster.
"When it comes to pass protection, I didn't know anything about pass protection. So, my eyes are way more disciplined," said Vaki. "And just being able to hear the call and go out and play. Just reacting out there, understanding where the holes are, where we're supposed to hit them and how that blocks are supposed to develop. T. Choice has been a great mentor in helping me find those things."
Vaki feels his increased comfort has also aided in his development.
"More maturity, position wise, I feel a lot more comfortable. I feel like a running back, not just an athlete transitioning and playing running back," Vaki noted. "I feel more comfortable in the backfield."
The last two games, Detroit's offense has shined, scoring 90 points total in victories against the Bears and Ravens.
Among the many reasons the offense has had success is the running game has executed at a very high level.
"I mean, it's no surprise to me," said Vaki. "They're going to do that all the time. You just gotta give them the ball," said Vaki. "We had the players, in general, and calling the right plays. I knew it was going to happen like that. Just because I knew the people that we had in the building.
"I see just everyone locking in, everyone paying attention to detail. And then, just following Dan (Campbell). Know what our key points offenses are and then just going out and executing them during the game."
Unfortunately, injuries have been a factor in Vaki's early tenure in Motown. Vaki missed training camp pratices dealing with a hamstring injury. He was unavailable to play against the Packers and Bears to start the season.
Against the Ravens, Vaki had to depart early due to a groin injury.
Dan Campbell did not have an update when he addressed the media on Tuesday, expressing, "I don’t know. We’ll know more in a day or two here. He got his groin a little bit. I don’t know how bad it is really.”
When asked by Lions OnSI about the challenges mentally of dealing with injury setbacks, the 24-year-old expressed he was trying to remain positive. The last thing he wants is to draw too much attention to himself.
"I don't really know the answer to any of that. I'm trying to find out," said Vaki. "I know God has a plan for me. Whatever that plan is, I hope to see it through. I'm just trying to stay positive, show a smile around the building. I'm not trying to draw too much attention on myself. So that's the biggest thing."