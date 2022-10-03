Snap Counts: Lions-Seahawks

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

Offense

Quarterbacks

The Lions ran four fewer offensive snaps than in Week 3.

He expressed postgame the team must stay together and not dwell on the losing record.

"There is a lot of game ahead of us, a lot of season to be played," said Goff. "If we don’t take it into gear quickly here, it won’t favor us. So, we have to find a way to win these games, the close game, these high scoring games, whatever you have. Have to find a way to win them and there will be no more excuses if we do.”

Running backs

Jamaal Williams: (37) 50%

Craig Reynolds: (24) 32% -- 12 special teams snaps (36%)

Justin Jackson: (9) 12% -- 19 special teams snaps (58%)

Despite being the starter, Williams still only saw 50% of offense snaps, similar to his playing percentage in Week 3.

Craig Reynolds saw 24 offensive snaps in a backup role.

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson: (65) 88%

Brock Wright: (24) 32% -- 14 special teams snaps (42%)

James Mitchell: (5) 7% -- 14 special teams snaps (42%)

Rookie tight end James Mitchell made his NFL debut against the Seahawks and saw his role be primarily on special teams.

Wide receivers

Josh Reynolds: (62) 84%

Tom Kennedy: (60) 81%

Kalif Raymond: (38) 51%

Quintez Cephus: (33) 45% -- Two special teams snaps (6%)

Maurice Alexander: (2) 3% -- Nine special teams snaps (27%)

In his season debut, Tom Kennedy played 81% of offensive snaps in replacement of Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Prior to leaving with injury, wideout Quintez Cephus played 45% of offensive snaps.

Offensive linemen

Dan Skipper: (74) 100% -- Five special teams snaps (15%)

Penei Sewell: (74) 100% -- Five special teams snaps (15%)

Frank Ragnow: (74) 100% -- One special teams snap (3%)

Taylor Decker: (74) 100%

Evan Brown: (67) 91% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)

Matt Nelson: (11) 15% -- Five special teams snaps (15%)

Kawode Awosika: (7) 9%: Five special teams snaps (15%)

Logan Stenberg: Five special teams snaps (15%)

Defensive linemen

Aidan Hutchinson: (57) 81% -- Nine special teams snaps (27%)

Charles Harris -- (55) 79% -- Nine special teams snaps (27%)

Alim McNeill: (54) 77%

Isaiah Buggs: (48) 69%

Michael Brockers: (30) 43%

Benito Jones: (18) 26% -- Nine special teams snaps (27%)

Austin Bryant: (13) 19% -- Nine special teams snaps (27%)

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: (70) 100% -- Nine special teams snaps (27%)

Malcolm Rodriguez: (55) 79% -- Three special teams snaps (9%)

Derrick Barnes: (23) 33% -- 16 special teams snaps (48%)

Julian Okwara: (20) 29% -- Seven special teams snaps (21%)

Chris Board: (8) 11% -- 28 special teams snaps (85%)

Anthony Pittman: 28 special teams snaps (85%)

Josh Woods: 19 special teams snaps (58%)

Derrick Barnes saw a return this week, as the second-year linebacker played 33% of defensive snaps.

Malcolm Rodriguez has continued to earn significant playing time, as he has become the the player the coaching staff trusts to play nearly 80 percent of defensive snaps.

Defensive backs

Kerby Joseph (70) 100% : Nine special teams snaps (27%)

DeShon Elliott: (70) 100%

Jeff Okudah: (70) 100%

Amani Oruwariye: (62) 89%

Mike Hughes: (38) 54% -- Nine special teams snap (27%)

Will Harris: (9) 13% -- 19 special teams snaps (58%)

Bobby Price: 28 special teams snaps (85%)

Chase Lucas: 16 special teams snaps (48%)

Ifeatu Melifonwu: Eight special teams snaps (24%)

Detroit surprisingly made the decision to start rookie safety Kerby Joseph.

Unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks offense targeted the young defensive back, who struggled mightily in coverage all throughout his debut.

Special teams