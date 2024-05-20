7 Things to Watch at Lions' OTAs
This week, the Detroit Lions will take another big step on their road to the 2024 season.
Organized team activities begin Tuesday, and will span throughout June across three different segments. Additionally, the team will hold its mandatory minicamp June 4-6. From now until the team breaks for the summer in June, the Lions will get their first opportunity to come together.
It will be a season of great expectations for Detroit. Dan Campbell has revitalized the organization with his leadership, and after last year's trip to the NFC Championship Game, it will be expected to make more noise in 2024.
Here are seven things to watch as the team begins OTAs on Tuesday.
Rookies vs. vets
OTAs serve an exciting purpose in that it is the first time for the rookies to compete against their veteran counterparts. As a result, players such as Terrion Arnold will get to line up against Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
The Alabama product has expressed excitement about matching up against the veterans and carries himself with a confidence. It will be fun to watch him line up against Detroit's experienced talent. The same can be said for Ennis Rakestraw, who was limited during rookie minicamp.
Elsewhere, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo will get an opportunity to go up against the Lions' elite offensive line, while Gio Manu could line up against Aidan Hutchinson for the first time. In addition to this, it will allow the Lions' rookies to get experience in their schemes with the veteran teammates lining up next to them.
Offensive line competition
The Lions restocked their offensive line with young depth in the NFL Draft as well as in free agency. With Jonah Jackson off to Los Angeles, newcomer Kevin Zeitler will take over at guard. OTAs offer him the first chance to jell with the Lions' vaunted O-line.
Behind that strong core of starters, though, there could be competition. The Lions have plenty of options, and can only keep so many on the final 53-man roster. Among those vying for spots are Colby Sorsdal, Netane Muti, Kayode Awosika, Dan Skipper and rookies Christian Mahogany and Manu.
Injuries are part of the game up front, so having strong depth is paramount. However, the roster spots will be crunched, and there may not be room for all of their options. As a result, OTAs will serve as the start of a competition for spots that will last well into training camp.
How will WR depth chart shake out?
The Lions have one of the league's best slot receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown, but around him are a cast of unheralded pass-catchers. Jameson Williams appears primed for a breakout, but has yet to put together a full season.
Elsewhere, Kalif Raymond and Donovan Peoples-Jones will get chances at bigger roles in 2024. Raymond has been a part-time pass-catcher while doing most of his legwork on special teams over the last couple seasons. Peoples-Jones, meanwhile, made a small impact after being acquired at the trade deadline last season.
Though smaller for a wideout, Raymond has the capability to contribute in a number of ways for the Lions. Peoples-Jones has also had strong flashes, as he rattled off 839 receiving yards for the Browns in 2022.
Other names to watch at the position include Antoine Green and undrafted rookie Isaiah Williams, who has return capabilities and could help on special teams.
Hendon Hooker at full health
Jared Goff recently signed his extension, so Hendon Hooker isn't slated to be in a big role for Detroit's offense any time soon. However, he's still an intriguing talent who will get a crack at his first full offseason after missing most of last year rehabbing an injury.
Hooker has a live arm and pinpoint accuracy, so he could wind up being a solid insurance plan behind Goff for the future. However, he hasn't had the chance to get meaningful competitive reps aside from a short stint last season.
Entering the offseason as the favorite to be the backup passer, Hooker will be evaluated as he gets his opportunity to showcase his skills in a competitive team setting.
Fight for spots in the secondary
The secondary got much deeper this offseason, particularly at cornerback. With the additions of Arnold and Rakestraw in the draft, as well as veterans Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson, Aaron Glenn's secondary will have a new flavor.
With so many additions, how will Glenn make the pieces fit? There are options, as different packages can call for different skill sets. As the most established of the bunch, Davis appears to be entering the offseason as the top cornerback.
However, if there's one thing that can be garnered from Glenn's previous three seasons, it's that Detroit operates on a meritocracy. The best players will play, and OTAs are the first opportunity for all players to battle it out for roster spots.
Great expectations
The Lions have reached uncharted territory, as they are viewed as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. After last season's success, they will be viewed as one of the best teams in the league. How will the organization handle those expectations?
Campbell has proven to be a master motivator throughout his tenure in Detroit, and it's hard to see that changing even with the new status of the team. However, teams across the league sometimes struggle to get back to their highs of the previous campaign.
The Lions made significant commitments to several players last season, so the time is now for the organization to chase after the highest achievement in the sport.
New kick return rules
One note to keep an eye on will be the implementation of the league's new kickoff rules. OTAs will give the Lions their first chance at conducting workouts with the new kickoff rules.
Detroit's special teams coordinator, Dave Fipp, is an innovative mind that has done a strong job creating ways for the team to have an advantage in that area. As a result, there could be some creativity within this new element of the game from Detroit's coaching staff.