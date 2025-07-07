Training Camp Preview: Is Alex Anzalone Era Ending Soon?
The Detroit Lions have some questions about the future of their linebackers entering the 2025 season.
Defensive captain Alex Anzalone is entering the final year of his contract, while the team did extend a young member of this group in Derrick Barnes. As a result, there are some who wonder if the 2025 season could spell the end of Anzalone's tenure with the team.
Elsewhere, the Lions have some intriguing options headlined by Jack Campbell. The Iowa product had a big second season and looks to be ready for another solid year in 2025.
Here's a look at where the Lions stand at the linebacker position heading into training camp.
Reason for hope
The Lions' linebacker group accrued depth last season with injuries taking away three prominent members. Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez suffered season-ending injuries, while Alex Anzalone did a lengthy stint on injured reserve before returning in the regular season finale.
As a result, the Lions were able to discover key depth players such as Ezekiel Turner, Trevor Nowaske and Anthony Pittman. All three, plus newcomer Grant Stuard, could have roles if they're able to survive what should be a very competitive training camp.
Additionally, Anzalone's injury gave Jack Campbell the opportunity to get an extended look as the team's green-dot linebacker. Campbell responded well as part of a strong second season, as he totaled 131 combined tackles.
Barnes will be back in action for camp, and Rodriguez is expected to return in November. Detroit's defense will get an immediate boost from Barnes' return because of his ability to play SAM linebacker, while Rodriguez's eventual return will give the Lions a boost midway through the year.
Reason for worry
Anzalone's current contract situation is one of the biggest offseason storylines. Heading into the last year of his deal, the veteran was not part of the team's offseason workouts and with no new deal to this point, it's uncertain whether he will be present for the start of training camp.
Detroit's defensive performance in his return from injury, in which they held the potent Minnesota offense to just nine points, is a clear indicator of the impact he has on the team. He's emerged as a leader for the defense throughout his tenure, and the importance of his presence goes beyond the field.
Campbell has shown that he is capable of handling an elevated role defensively. However, Anzalone's impact elevates the Lions' defense. Though he could wind up playing out the final year of his deal, there would certainly be concerns if he's not with the team in 2026 and beyond.
Training camp battle
Assuming Anzalone comes back, the Lions will enter camp with their three starting linebackers all but set in him, Campbell and Barnes. However, the back-end of the roster will be very competitive at this position with several solid special teams options.
Detroit could potentially take up to four more linebackers on the 53-man roster, and there are plenty of options available even with Rodriguez likely to start the year on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Candidates include Stuard, Nowaske, Pittman, Turner, Zach Cunningham and DaRon Gilbert. Cunningham is an interesting candidate, as he led the NFL in tackles in his prime but has struggled with consistency and injuries over the past two seasons.
Stuard is a free agent signee who had an increased defensive role for the Colts last season after beginning his career as a mostly special teams player. Nowaske had a solid stretch last season in spot duty, while Turner and Pittman also had opportunities to contribute.
Player to watch
Anzalone's presence, or potential lack thereof, will be something that many are keeping an eye on. He did not participate in offseason workouts last year, but was back for the start of training camp and could operate in a similar fashion again this year.
If Anzalone is absent, plenty of eyes will go to Campbell in what will be a huge opportunity for him. He did have an offseason hip procedure, so he's a player worth watching as he continues to heal. This procedure didn't seem to be of utmost concern, as he was still working in walkthroughs.