Two Detroit Lions Appear on Latest Episode of 'Bar Rescue'
Two Detroit Lions appeared on the most recent edition of Paramount Network's 'Bar Rescue.'
Both Craig Reynolds and Brock Wright were featured as guests of the bar that Phil Wills, who was filling in for host Jon Taffer, was evaluating for the show. Both ordered food and drinks from the establishment, 'Jon's Goodtime Bar and Grill' in Inkster, Michigan.
Traditionally, the episodes of the show start out similarly, with undercover guests such as the two Lions ordering. If they aren't treated or served properly, it can begin the evaluation from the television host in a rather stern manner.
After both had ordered their food and drinks, Wills approached Reynolds and Wright to ask how their orders turned out.
When Wright told him, “I wouldn’t say it was the best meal I’ve ever had," Wills responded by stating that the food had been cooked in black grease that hadn't been cleaned.
As for drinks, Reynolds ordered a Moscow Mule that wound up being changed to a margarita due to the bar being out of ginger beer. Wright, meanwhile, ordered a Whiskey Sour that "tasted like whiskey and water.”
After the host made a point of both guests not being served properly, he informed the owners and bartenders that they in fact played for the Detroit Lions, which drew visibly shocked reactions.
Wills then visited the kitchen with the owners and identified areas where they could improve, such as cleaning the refrigerator and the equipment being used to cook the food.
After evaluating and making suggestions to the owners, Wills and the owners wound up rebranding the bar to 'Brothers Smokehouse Bar and BBQ,' which currently remains open.
"It's an amazing feeling, man, to walk in here and see this," Co-owner Derrick Griffin said on the show. "I love the name, Brothers. It represents who we are. We were already brothers, and this just signifies it to the world."
The show features Taffer working to help turn struggling bars into profitable businesses. Currently in its 10th season, episodes air on Sundays.