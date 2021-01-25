Kelly Stafford: There Is No Place Like Michigan

Kelly Stafford takes to social media to share her thoughts after the news was released that the Lions and Matthew Stafford will part ways.

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly have become fixtures in the State of Michigan.

From the numerous donations to charitable causes to frequenting local businesses, the Stafford's have become native Michiganders.

On Monday, Kelly took to social media to share her thoughts now that her husband's time in Detroit will soon come to an end.

"Thank You. This place, our home, the people ... it's hard to find the words to explain what this place means to me. Random tears come very often when I think about not being here," Stafford wrote. "This place supported me during the toughest time of my life and during the happiest times and I want to thank y'all in the right way. Whenever I figure out what the future holds, you'll be hearing from me again with a thank you that hopefully shows how much gratitude and love I have for this place .. but until then we are going to enjoy our time left in Michigan to the fullest because there really is no other place like it. #detroitvseverybody #staffordstrong."

The Lions will now begin the process of fielding offers for the talented quarterback and will likely field offers from a third of the league.

Stafford has been the franchise passer in Detroit since he was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft.

