Who Is Lions All-21st Century Team Tight End?
The Detroit Lions have had several tight ends who entered the league with high expectations as first-round picks in the last 25 years.
Since 2000, the Lions have drafted three players at the position in the first-round. In Brandon Pettigrew, Eric Ebron and T.J. Hockenson, the team has invested in a trio of players at the position. Yet, the best player at the position in the 21st century was not a first-round pick.
Sam LaPorta, the Lions' second-round pick in 2023, has had arguably the best start to a career of any tight end for the organization. He set the NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end in 2023, and had 889 yards in his debut season.
Though his second season was less productive from a statistical standpoint, LaPorta has the best two-year start to a career. With other options lacking the longevity, LaPorta is the selection for the All-21st Century team ahead of the 2025 season.
LaPorta had 889 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in his debut season, as he instantly became a big part of the Lions' passing attack. He also boosted the offense with his ability to block in the run game.
In 2024, LaPorta's target share went down, but he finished the year strong to notch 72 receiving yards in his second year. His success late in the year seems to indicate that he'll continue developing, and his decrease in target share is largely due to the emergence of Jameson Williams as a consistent downfield threat.
Competing for this spot with LaPorta are Pettigrew, Hockenson and Ebron. Pettigrew has the most thorough body of work, as he played seven seasons after being drafted 20th overall in 2009.
He had two-straight seasons of 700-plus yards, but his production quickly tailed off with 596 yards in 2012, 416 yards in 2013 and just 70 in 14 appearances in 2014.
Hockenson also has a compelling case. After injuries limited him to 12 games as a rookie, Hockenson bounced back with a strong sophomore season with 723 receiving yards. He was again limited in 2021 to just 12 games, and had a strong start to the 2022 season before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings.
Rounding out the potential candidates is Ebron, who the Lions drafted 10th overall in 2014. He became a player known for his issues with drops, but he was plenty productive in spurts throughout his four years with the team.
In his third season, Ebron had a breakout year with 711 receiving yards. However, after his production dipped the following season, he signed with the Indianapolis Colts and wound up having a career year that would end with him earning Pro Bowl honors.
Ultimately, LaPorta is the best option based on his current production and future trajectory at the position.
Lions OnSI All-21st Century Team
QB: Matthew Stafford
RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, James Stewart
WR: Calvin Johnson, Amon-Ra St. Brown
TE: Sam LaPorta