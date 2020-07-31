Former NFL Scout Has Strong Criticism of Lions Safety

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris experienced the trials and tribulations of being a young and inexperienced defensive back in the National Football League last season.

Throughout his rookie campaign, Harris unexpectedly lined up regularly as a deep free safety.

Upon review of his college film, it was observed that his strengths were playing toward the line of scrimmage in a big slot or box safety role.

Harris struggled with the adjustment, giving up three touchdowns and an average passer rating of 125.7 on 668 defensive snaps while missing six tackles.

Daniel Kelly, a former NFL scout, appeared on the "Split Division Podcast" earlier this week, and explained his observations of Harris' rookie season.

“Will Harris, I think that he was a big, big problem back there for them. I thought he was a problem. I didn’t like him at all," Kelly said.

He went on to explain that Detroit's third-round pick in 2019 was a "below-average player" when he lined up at free safety.

This past offseason, Detroit added veteran safety Duron Harmon from New England.

With Harmon's role being the primary free safety, Harris should now be able to play more in the Tavon Wilson hang-defender role.

This should allow Harris to aid Patricia's secondary with much more regularity during his sophomore campaign with Detroit.

In matching up with bigger and quicker tight ends -- which is what he does best -- Harris should become more of an effective contributor.

Kelly went on to state that he loves what Patricia is doing and the Lions are headed in the right direction.

