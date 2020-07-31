Week 10 of the 2020 campaign marks the first time the Lions will play Washington since it became known as the Washington Football Team.

The matchup pits the two worst NFC teams from a season ago against one another.

Washington finished 3-13 and in last place in the NFC East, while the Lions finished 3-12-1 and in last place in the NFC North.

One of Washington's three wins last year was against Detroit. It came in Week 12 when then-rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins & Co. defeated the Lions, 19-16.

Let's take a look now at what has changed for both squads since they last squared off.

Washington Football Team (2019: 3-13; last in NFC East)

Key Additions:

LB Thomas Davis Sr. (via free agency)

CB Ronald Darby (via free agency)

EDGE rusher Chase Young (2020 first-round pick)

CB Kendall Fuller (via free agency)

Key Losses:

RB Chris Thompson

LT Trent Williams

LG Ereck Flowers

CB Josh Norman

CB Quinton Dunbar

S Montae Nicholson

Boy, did Washington undergo some offseason changes.

Most notably, it scrapped its Redskins nickname because of its offensive nature to Native Americans.

It was a good move by the franchise, as it attempts to rid itself of the racial overtones that were associated with the name.

The organization also hired a new head man earlier this offseason. It tabbed former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera to be the successor to Jay Gruden, who was dismissed after an 0-5 start to the 2019 campaign.

As part of the gig, Rivera will also have the final say on all personnel decisions.

It's a mighty big role that now also involves cleaning up a toxic workplace environment that was left behind by Gruden and the past regime.

The need for a culture change became even more readily apparent after a Washington Post story surfaced that reported 15 former female employees accused the team of sexual harassment.

Look for Rivera to be a major part of the effort to change the way in which the organization operates off the field.

As for on the field, the biggest move the franchise made was drafting standout Ohio State EDGE defender Chase Young No. 2 overall in this past April's NFL Draft.

Young joins a potent pass-rush unit that also features defensive end Matthew Ioannidis, who finished with a team-high 8.5 sacks in 2019, EDGE rusher/outside linebacker Montez Sweat, who produced seven sacks last year, and four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who recorded 5.5 sacks.

Getting after the quarterback should be a huge strength for the Washington Football Team in 2020, allowing Rivera & Co. to improve upon a hugely disappointing '19 campaign.

Lions (2019: 3-12-1; last in NFC North)

Key Additions:

CB Jeff Okudah (2020 first-round pick)

RB D'Andre Swift (2020 second-round pick)

LB Jamie Collins (via free agency)

S Duron Harmon (via trade)

NT Danny Shelton (via free agency)

CB Desmond Trufant (via free agency)

Key Losses:

NT Damon "Snacks" Harrison

RT Rick Wagner

LB Devon Kennard

RG Graham Glasgow

CB Darius Slay

Lions general manager Bob Quinn made a concerted effort to improve the defense headed into the 2020 campaign.

Much like Washington, Detroit's biggest move was made through this past spring's draft.

It selected Ohio State product Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick.

Joe Maiorana, USA TODAY Sports

Okudah enters his rookie season with the expectation of being a high-impact player in the Lions' defensive backfield right away.

And one day, he could very well be an All-Pro corner.

What Happened Last Season

The Lions and the Washington Football Team played an ugly game a year ago that saw Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins hit a 39-yard game-winning field goal with 20 seconds to play.

It gave Washington the 19-16 victory, in a game that was full of field goals.

In fact, the two teams combined for seven field goals made (four by Hopkins and three by Matt Prater and the Lions).

Detroit franchise passer Matthew Stafford failed to suit up for the game due to a back ailment -- which sidelined him for the final eight weeks of the season.

In his place, career backup quarterback Jeff Driskel started, and he failed to deliver an effective performance.

He completed 20-of-33 passes for a touchdown, three interceptions, 207 yards and a passer rating of just 50.9.

Meanwhile, Haskins was even worse.

He completed only 13 passes on 29 attempts, and failed to throw for a single TD while throwing for an INT and recording a lowly passer rating of 47.5.

This year's contest, taking place at Ford Field, promises to be better with a healthy Stafford under center.

The fact that Young and Okudah, the No. 2 and No. 3 overall selections in the '20 draft, respectively, get to play each other also adds much-needed intrigue to this Week 10 matchup.

And who knows, the player that ends up with the bigger week -- out of Young and Okudah -- might end up winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Related

Justin Coleman Latest to Be Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Lions a Best Bet to Win Week 1 against Bears

NFL Players Opting Out Deserve Support

All Lions: Lions Completely Left Off NFL.com's Top 100 Players List