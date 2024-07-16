Training Camp Preview: Will Jameson Williams Become NFL Star?
The Detroit Lions' passing attack was one of the most prolific in the league last season.
Led by first-team All-Pro selection Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions were able to perform at an elite level through the air. St. Brown surpassed 1,500 receiving yards and scored 10 touchdowns last season, fueling the passing attack.
Elsewhere within the room, though, there are questions. The 2024 season should offer plenty of clarity on what the Lions have in Jameson Williams, who is entering his third NFL season. Detroit will also need to find an option to replace the production Josh Reynolds provided over the last three seasons.
Here is a preview of where the Lions stand at the wide receiver position heading into the 2024 season.
Reason for hope
Hope for the Lions' receivers starts and ends with the presence of St. Brown, who has quickly risen to the level of the league's best in three NFL seasons. He was rewarded with a hefty new extension that firm asserts him as part of the team's core.
St. Brown's relentless mindset and tireless work ethic make it tough to see him regressing too much, and as long as he remains healthy he will be a prominent factor in Detroit's offense.
Williams showed plenty of potential last year and has the chance to step into a bigger role in 2024. If he can make strides, the Lions' offense becomes all the more dangerous.
Reason for worry
With Josh Reynolds off to Denver, the Lions are losing a big secondary target for Jared Goff. Reynolds had good chemistry with the quarterback dating back to their days together with the Rams, so replacing him will be a difficult task.
While Williams has arguably the most exciting potential of any player on the roster, he has just 25 catches in 18 regular season games. He'll need an uptick in production to fufill his first-round status from two years ago.
If Williams pans out, the Lions still face questions about their third receiver. There will be a battle for that spot, for which there are several candidates. Proven production is lacking throughout the Lions' receiver depth chart, so the Lions will need to use training camp to evaluate the best options.
Training camp battle
Assuming Williams slides in as the second wideout behind St. Brown, there is no clear answer as to who the third pass-catcher will be. Kalif Raymond has the most likely case, as he has shown the ability to play every spot despite being undersized for the position.
Two other options that could find significant playing time are Donovan Peoples-Jones and Antoine Green. Peoples-Jones wasn't able to make a significant impact after being acquired in a deadline trade, but has good size.
Green, meanwhile, flashed speed and big-play ability during the preseason as a rookie last year, but had just one catch in the regular season. He may not be ready for a big workload right away, but he has the skills necessary to contribute.
This battle will also get more intriguing if underrated players such as Daurice Fountain and Kaden Davis build on strong performances in minicamp and OTAs.
Player to watch
Williams flashed tantalizing potential during his opportunities in 2023. Billed as a speedster with the ability to turn a short pass into a touchdown, the Alabama product has faced roadblocks in each of his first two seasons.
Now, with an offseason free of injuries and setbacks, he's positioned to get a full, uninhibited look. He's spent two seasons in Johnson's system and understands the team's concepts, so he has the chance to burst onto the scene in 2024.
Showing consistency and avoiding drops will be two big keys for Williams in 2024. There is a path to a big role within the offense for him, and now is the time for him to break out and shine.