Yannick Ngakoue Traded to Minnesota Vikings

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions offensive line just discovered they have a new challenge to deal with. 

According to reports, the Jacksonville Jaguars have traded defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings. 

According to ESPN, Jacksonville will receive a 2021 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 fifth-round pick that could go as high a third-round pick.

Back in March, Ngakoue expressed via social media that he was looking forward to continuing his career in the NFL with another franchise.

"The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long term contract in Jacksonville. Duval, I love you and gave you guys everything I got. I’m thankful for the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere," Ngakoue tweeted.

