NFL Analyst Sees Quarterback Lions May Pick at No. 7

One of the key decisions the Detroit Lions will make in this year's NFL draft is whether or not to select a quarterback in the first-round with the seventh overall selection.

Many analysts currently assume that since Detroit traded for Jared Goff, the quarterback position is now off the table in the early rounds of the draft.

NFL Network analyst Charles Davis tends to agree, but also expressed there is one quarterback Detroit could target in the first-round.

Trey Lance is a 6-foot-4, 226-pound quarterback who started to make waves among Draft analysts following his 2019 season.

Lance was a redshirt-freshman and shined for North Dakota State back in 2019.

He may also be a valuable asset due to his elusiveness.

"Mobile, strong quarterback, can make plays with his legs and his arm as well. Not trying to box him in and make him play from the pocket like we did years ago, Davis said via the Free Press. “The only thing about Trey Lance, remember, he’d be a redshirt sophomore, so you don’t have a lot of starts and that’s one of the things that some teams worry about a little bit in terms of experience.”

While Lance is intriguing to many personnel staffers across the league, Davis believes Detroit will likely look elsewhere when the time comes to make their first selection in April.

“My guess is that they’re not in the market this year,” Davis said. “This is an opportunity for Jared Goff to show what he has and for the Lions to continue to build up their team with the draft capital that Brad Holmes was able to get in this deal with the Rams.”

