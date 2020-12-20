Biggest One-on-One Matchup to Watch in Lions-Titans: TE T.J. Hockenson vs. LB David Long

Read more on the biggest one-on-one matchup in the Lions' Week 15 contest with the Tennessee Titans.

Lions No. 1 wideout Kenny Golladay will sit out his seventh straight game Sunday.

It once again makes it extremely vital for fellow receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and tight end T.J. Hockenson to deliver big-time performances in Detroit's Week 15 contest with the Tennessee Titans.

Hockenson will have the chance to go head-to-head with Titans linebacker David Long, which comprises the biggest one-on-one matchup in this week's game.

Hockenson, in his second year in the league, has become a hugely reliable red-zone target for Lions veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford throughout the course of this season.

The Iowa product leads Detroit in catches (58), and is tied for first in reception touchdowns (six) with none other than Jones. He also possesses the second-most reception yards on the team (657), only 10 yards behind Jones' team-leading 667.

It'll be hard for the second-year linebacker in Long to stay in front of "Hock" for the entirety of the game.

In 11 games in 2020, Long -- Tennessee's sixth-round draft pick in 2019 -- has accumulated 25 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defensed and a forced fumble.

He gets the assignment of defending Hockenson this week because of the season-ending elbow injury to Jayon Brown, a very competent pass-defending linebacker.

If keeping the athletic, second-year pass-catcher in check ends up being a problem for Long, expect Stafford to exploit the mismatch with a heavy dose of passes thrown Hock's way.

I expect a mismatch to develop and for the Lions' 2019 first-rounder to wreak havoc on Long all game long.

My final stat line prediction for Hockenson: Five catches for 74 yards and a TD.

