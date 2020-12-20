Predictions: Lions-Titans

Vito Chirco, Logan Lamorandier, Adam Strozynski and John Maakaron of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Lions and Titans

Vito Chirco

The Lions will look to get back on track this afternoon, after losing for the first time with Darrell Bevell as interim head man a week ago against the Green Bay Packers.

Cory Undlin's defense has a big challenge ahead of it in trying to limit the production of Titans star running back Derrick Henry.

Ultimately, I think it will be too much for Detroit's porous rush defense to handle, allowing Tennessee to come out on top in this one. Titans 34, Lions 17

Logan Lamorandier

This is an ugly matchup for the Lions. Even with quarterback Matthew Stafford preparing to play, one of the Lions' biggest weaknesses is the strength of the Titans.

I have a difficult time envisioning the Lions' defense slowing down the Titans' rushing attack. Running back Derrick Henry and the Titans will control the game, and will limit the time of possession for the Lions. Titans 30, Lions 20

Henry runs the ball around Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Sidney Jones. Mike Watters, USA TODAY Sports

John Maakaron

Matthew Stafford playing in this game with injured ribs is a testament to his strength and drive to play the game he loves.

Do the Lions rally around him and pick up the slack on the road?

Darrell Bevell had his team in the game last week against Green Bay until the end. I think Detroit plays surprisingly well, and keeps this one close. But, too much Derrick Henry in this one. Titans 27, Lions 24

Adam Strozynski

Does this team look different under Darrell Bevell?

Yes!

Does this team play hard and not give up, unlike what it did under Matt Patricia?

Yes!

Is this roster heavily flawed and currently beat up?

Oh my gosh, yes!

Unfortunately these try-hard, but beat-up Detroit Lions will be going up against the coach who they should have hired instead of Patricia three years ago: Tennessee's Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel brings in a ground-and-pound offensive attack led by Derrick Henry, who will feast against the worst run defense in the league. Meanwhile, Ryan Tannehill will look to take advantage of a secondary that will be rotating in third-stringers.

The Lions have their work cut out for them, as Matthew Stafford guts through a rib cartilage injury without his best offensive linemen in Frank Ragnow.

Detroit needs all the luck this week it can get. Expect the Titans to crush the Lions. Titans 37, Lions 14

