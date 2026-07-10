Deep 49ers CB Room Could See Detroit Lions Make Phone Call

The Detroit Lions had to maneuver around some trouble this offseason.

Terrion Arnold, the team's first-round pick in the 2024 Draft, was cut after an offseason incident saw him arrested on allegations of involvement. As a result, the team is thinner at the position than it anticipated being heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Veteran D.J. Reed is back as the team's top option at the position, but beyond him the depth is less than ideal. Rock Ya-Sin was serviceable when called upon last year, but there could be concerns about how his production would hold up if asked to be a starter for an entire season.

Additionally, Ennis Rakestraw has struggled with injuries in his first two NFL seasons. Other options include Roger McCreary, who could be ticketed for the nickel spot, as well as rookie Keith Abney II and special teams ace Khalil Dorsey.

As a result, the Lions could be looking to add to the position group via a free agent signing or a trade. One team that could be willing to make a deal would be the San Francisco 49ers, who currently have a deep group at the position.

With Deommodore Lenoir starting on one side and free agents like Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs joining the fold, there are analysts who believe that 2024 second-round pick Renardo Green could be a player the 49ers are willing to shop.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the 49ers also made an addition to the cornerback room in the form of former Washington Huskies cornerback Ephesians Prysock.

Green has appeared in 31 games in two seasons with the 49ers, making 21 starts in that timeframe. He has recorded 23 passes defensed as well, and earned a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 54.3 in 2025.

Coming out of Florida State in 2024, Green was a player who made a lot of sense for the Lions based on the amount of man-to-man coverage he played and how much the Lions like to play defensively. He was categorized as a "pure press-man corner," by draft analyst Lance Zierlein, and this would fit the Lions nicely.

Some speculation indicates that Green could be out of a starting spot with the 49ers' new additions, which would in theory pave the way for a possible trade. Detroit would be wise to jump in, as the front office does have the cap room to take on the remaining two years of his rookie contract.

The fact that Green wouldn't be a rental is also helpful, as he could develop nicely over the next two seasons. He's an ideal scheme fit, and if the 49ers are willing to part ways with him he could be the antidote the Lions need to quell their secondary concerns.

With depth being on the 49ers side, perhaps a mid-round draft pick would be okay compensation in a hypothetical deal. This would land the Lions another cornerback with upside and experiennce, who would at the very least add competition to a group that is down a starter late in the offseason.