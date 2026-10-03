Detroit Lions Elevate Safety From Practice Squad Against Panthers

The Detroit Lions have officially revealed their Week 4 practice squad elevation, ahead of a primetime Sunday Night Football road contest against the Carolina Panthers.

According to the team, safety Jalen Mills has been elevated from the practice squad for the second straight week.

Only guard Ben Bartch was ruled out prior to the game, while veteran D.J. Reed is questionable for the game after battling a rib injury all week. He was limited at practice this week, but there is no indication he will miss the contest against the NFC South opponent.

For new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, he has not yet started to plan how the offense will handle when center Cade Mays returns to the lineup after his wrist injury heals.

“Yeah, right now honestly, not there mentally," said Petzing. "I think as that comes to fruition, it's one of those things like deal with the problem when it presents itself. It'd be a great problem to have, and our goal is always going to be to figure out how to get our best five on the field.”

One of the primary goals for the Lions' defense will be to contain Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. Surprisingly, he has only three recorded rushing attempts in the first three weeks of the 2026 regular season.

Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week if he was surprised at that low total.

“I am. I am because that's been something that he's done quite a bit of and really hurts defenses," Campbell said. "So I am, but no matter what it is, his eyes are always downfield. And then it's okay, well it's not there. I'm out in the open. I'll take off. So, he's still dangerous. It still shows up. I mean, he had one in Chicago Week 1 that was -- there it is, man. You just gave him the lane.

"Everybody's covered up and then he takes it all the way. So I am, but that whole thing doesn't mean anything because I'm like, we better be ready. I mean, he could take off 10 times this game for all I know if we give it to him.”

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