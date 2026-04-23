Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Has Zoom Meeting With UCF Defensive End

The Detroit Lions have not invested a draft pick on a defensive end early in several years.

Last year, the team selected Ahmed Hassanein in the sixth-round, despite an obvious and clear need at the position opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.

It has been reported by the Detroit Free Press that earlier this week, Lions general manager Brad Holmes held a Zoom meeting with Central Florida defensive end Malachi Lawrence.

Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Lawrence as the 40th ranked prospected in his final top 150 prospect rankings.

As Jeremiah explained, "Lawrence has ideal size, length and twitch for his position. He’s at his best rushing from a loose alignment off the edge. He explodes off the line and can rip through the outside arm of the offensive tackle before bursting toward the quarterback. He has shock in his hands to uproot and unnerve blockers. If his initial charge is stopped, he keeps reworking his hands to free himself. He can flatten at the top of his rush and finish."

This offseason, Detroit added D.J. Wonnum and Peyton Turner to the roster in free agency. Al-Quadin Muhammad, who recorded 11 sacks last season, inked a one-year free agent contract to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2026."

Detroit's front office and coaching staff has regularly praised Aidan Hutchinson for being one of the top defensive ends in the league, but many still believe the roster needs a more productive player to play opposite of him.

Kelvin Sheppard has often praised the importance of stopping the run, and the team typically likes bigger, more physical defensive ends.

Unfortunately Marcus Davenport did not work out during his stint in Motown.

"Lawrence isn’t as effective when he’s aligned underneath the inside shoulder of the offensive tackle. Against the run, he’s at his best on the back side, where he can fly down the line to make tackles. He can set the edge on the front side, but he’s inconsistent in shedding blocks," writes Jeremiah. "Overall, Lawrence is a dynamic talent with the upside to emerge as one of the better pass rushers in the draft class."

The 23-year-old finished his collegiate career at No. 10 on UCF's all-time sacks list (20).

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