Roundtable: Which Lions Draft Pick Will Be All-Pro First?

The Detroit Lions On SI staff recaps the 2026 NFL Draft for the Lions.

1. What did you think of the Detroit Lions’ 2026 draft?

Christian Booher: I thought it was a solid all-around class. Brad Holmes has ruffled some feathers over his tenure by drafting for fit over need, and whether it was a coincidence or not his first two picks addressed their two biggest needs.

At first look, all of the Lions' picks fit the way the team wants to play. They're an aggressive, gritty group of players who could wind up being a big part of the team's comeback after a down year in 2025. It was a solid weekend for Holmes and the front office.

Vito Chirco: I’m a fan of the Lions’ draft haul. I think the organization acquired a myriad of players who will immediately help fill needs on both sides of the ball (i.e. Blake Miller, Derrick Moore, Jimmy Rolder, Keith Abney). Subsequently, each of the aforementioned players will help Detroit be a more competitive team in 2026. And that, to me, constitutes a solid draft haul for an NFL team.

Emmett Matasovsky: Overall, I think this was a solid draft. The Lions stuck to their scheme fits and the style of players that turned them into kings of the North a few seasons back. There are not many head-scratching selections or developmental picks, and there was a clear emphasis on the pass-rush.

The Lions did what they needed to. The only “questionable” picks are Derrick Moore over EDGE rushers available at pick No. 44, and trading up for WR Kendrick Law in the fifth round. However, the rest of the draft suggests that we trust the brass and their vision.

2. What was the best pick made?

Booher: I think the addition of Keith Abney II is the best value pick. There are obvious concerns about how he'll hold up being undersized, but he is a feisty player who holds his own in man coverage. The Lions landed a player with a Day 2 grade in the fifth-round, which was one of the best value selections in the entire draft.

Chirco: As much as I would like to say Miller, I believe the best value selection was Detroit taking CB Keith Abney in the fifth round. The Arizona State product is equipped with the ability to line up both on the boundary and in the slot, and has a chance to compete with the likes of Roger McCreary for reps at nickel corner right away. As a result, I believe you can easily make the case that Abney was the best pick of the Lions’ 2026 draft haul.

Matasovsky: The best pick made, by far, was CB Keith Abney II of Arizona State. He is a young player whose only fault is his height, and perhaps he is a bit too handsy at times. But, he is a fierce competitor with strong man coverage and underrated zone ability. He is the quintessential Amik Robertson replacement.

In the fifth round, he is a bargain. Personally, I called him a second-round talent. I have been riding the Keith Abney draft stock since October, so I am ecstatic with the selection.

3. How did the Lions fare on Day 3?

Booher: I thought Day 3 was solid overall. They took a couple of fliers in the later rounds on players like Kendrick Law and Tyre West, but they got some really solid players in Jimmy Rolder and Keith Abney. All of their additions could wind up playing significant roles sooner rather than later.

I think the decision to trade one of their fourth-round picks to get Moore was okay, as it didn't seem as though the Lions felt as strongly about this class as they have in years past. They also moved up to get Law, sacrificing one of their sixth-round picks in the process.

Chirco: I think the Lions fared pretty darn well on Day 3, especially with the selections of Rolder and Abney. I wasn’t a big fan, however, of Brad Holmes trading up for Kentucky wideout Kendrick Law, who more than likely will be nothing more than an impact special teams performer at the next level. Still overall wise, I believe it was a solid Day 3 haul for Holmes & Co.

Matasovsky: The Lions executed by letting the board fall to them as it may and by not trading away any future capital when they elected to trade up. The players that fell to them were extremely solid, and the additional undrafted free agent pickup of Anthony Lucas from USC effectively replaces the traded away sixth-round pick to acquire Law.

The other way they executed was via their aforementioned focus on improving the pass-rush. The Lions had a high amount of sacks last year, but it came on an inconsistent and streaky pass-rush. Improving the rotational depth should make consistency easier to come by.

4. Who will be the first All-Pro from this class?

Booher: I think it has to be Miller. The Lions didn't draft guys with All-Pro upside, but they could all wind up simply being solid players who are good enough to do their job at a high level. Miller is a solid pass-protector, and if he plays at a high level the Lions will return to their previous stats of having one of the best lines in the entire league.

Chirco: From this class as a whole, I’m going to say EDGE David Bailey, selected by the Jets at No. 2 overall, or safety Caleb Downs, selected by the Cowboys at No. 11 overall.

From the Lions, I’ll say Miller. He was a first-round pick for a reason, and I think he’ll be a valuable piece along the team’s offensive line as both a run-blocker and pass-protector. Subsequently, I think he’ll form a dynamic, highly-proficient OT duo with All-Pro Penei Sewell, and have a chance to eventually put himself in the same conversation as the league’s best tackles.

Matasovsky: All-Pro nods are extremely hard to come by, but the player with the most solid base and ceiling in the Lions draft class has to be Blake Miller. There is a reason he is viewed highly and is much more than a “high-floor” player.

Around the league, I think the first All-Pro nod goes to any of the three first-round Buckeyes defensive products: Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs or Tampa Bay first-rounder Reuben Bain Jr. One last name that could become an All-Pro sooner rather than later would be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Day 3 selection from Iowa: Kaden Wetjen (as a return man).

5. Which rookie will steal a starter's job?

Booher: I think Rolder has an inside track to being one of the starting linebackers next to Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes. Malcolm Rodriguez is the incumbent who will have the first chance to replace Alex Anzalone, however this should be an open competition.

I also believe that Miller could be a Day 1 starter and Moore has the ability to do so too. However, I wanted to mention Rolder as I think him starting right away would be the biggest surprise.

Chirco: I’m going to go with Miller. I believe he will beat out veteran Larry Borom for one of the starting tackle spots, and end up pairing with All-Pro Penei Sewell as the team’s Week 1 starting tackle duo. I believe Holmes drafted Miller with that intent, and I believe Detroit will be best served by going in that direction to open the 2026 campaign.

Matasovsky: The rookie stealing a starter’s job will be Blake Miller stealing Larry Borom’s job at right tackle. However, with the first-round pick seeing the field right away as not much of a surprise, I will also throw two Day 3 selections into the ring.

Jimmy Rolder will be turning heads and potentially competing with Malcolm Rodriguez for a starting role, and Abney is a player I can see competing to become the starting nickel.