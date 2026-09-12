Detroit Lions Re-Sign Levi Onwuzurike, Elevate DL Against Saints

The Detroit Lions have re-signed defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike to the practice squad, just one day after he was released from the active roster.

Also, the decision was made by the coaching staff to elevate defensive lineman Ben Stille from the practice squad.

Stille had previous stints with the Cardinals, Dolphins and Falcons before landing in Detroit.

Onwuzurike is working his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and is hoping not to be plagued by more injuries.

Only defensive back Chrisitian Izien was ruled questionable on the official injury designation report.

Detroit's defense has a tough task in Week 1, as the Saints' offense features wideout Chris Olave, quarterback Tyler Shough and running back Travis Etienne Jr.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was asked earlier this week if he has taken more measures to try and ensure the defense does not give up as many explosive plays as they did last season.

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“There's nothing else we've done, we've talked about that," said Sheppard. "The players understand how that can absolutely just tilt a football game. And you talk about complementary football, you let off a 45-yard run, that tilts a football game. Now our offense is getting off like, 'Oh man, we feel like they’ve got to go do something to combat what just happened on the other side of the ball.' And then just the explosive plays will be limited this year if we do nothing else."

Detroit's coaching staff has emphasized not giving up explosive plays due to mental errors or too many missed tackles.

"It goes back, the players must go out and execute. And one of my keys to victory, I share with you guys, I ask these guys, no explosive plays by way of mental error or missed tackles," said Sheppard. "Because that's on us. They're going to do some things in this game, guys, it's the NFL and I understand that, but what we can't allow to happen is explosive plays by way of our doing. And what I mean by that is mental errors and missed tackles.”

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