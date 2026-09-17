Detroit Lions Sign Levi Onwuzurike, Elevate Two OL From Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced which players were elevated from the practice squad for the Week 2 contest against the Buffalo Bills.

According to the team, Levi Onwuzurike has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

Offensive linemen Devin Cochran and Seth McLauglin were the two players who have an opportunity to play against an AFC East opponent, as each were elevated from the practice squad.

Detroit had two starters along the offensive line ruled out, as Christian Mahogany and Blake Miller are not available this week, requiring additional depth this week.

Dan Campbell expressed this week the work in the film room is evaluating areas the team can improve and working towards limiting self-inflicted wounds.

"Here's the hard thing. Really going into this game, I told those guys that the most important thing was, man, I didn't want the, we kind of talked about, man, the discipline and the discipline of pre-snap penalties," said Campbell. "We had one offsides, which we were able to overcome early in that game, long drive, scored on it. But, for the most part, we were pretty good there.

"Now, some of the stuff, we had a holding call that hurt us and it's like, well, you're playing aggressive, but some of it is back to just the fundamentals that you start on day one, man, just like you do with your coach over there, man, and you just want to see that one more time."

Due to the team having such a short turnaround, the coaching staff was forced to turn the page quickly. This weekend, the work will continue and the staff will emphasize the corrections desired after two games played.

"Inevitably, sometimes the first game, man, the butterflies, it's a different opponent. Sometimes you get a little bit, you start throwing haymakers at any position instead of throwing the jab like you have all through camp, man, one more time, just the steady, consistent rep that's going to give you a chance to win and it gets you in trouble," said Campbell. "And so you want to be able to coach those, but this is what's tough. You just try to make a point on the run. Like today, we're already into Buffalo. I mean, we haven't even had time to, and our coaches will, as we're out there working through Buffalo. I's like, 'Hey, by the way, don't forget about this.' And they've got their grade sheets.

"We gave it to them, but we won't entirely be able to clean all this up until after this game. And now you're kind of cleaning up two games," Campbell commented further. "That's the challenge with the short week. But, there again, everybody deals with the same thing that goes from you just play the game into a Thursday game.”

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