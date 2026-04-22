The Detroit Lions are just days away from adding the next crop of young talent to their roster.

Barring any last minute developments, the Lions will enter the Draft with their first pick set for No. 17 overall.

Experts have been in consensus with their predictions, with many believing that the team will use its first-round pick to take an offensive tackle. This is the biggest clear need on their roster, as they released 10-year starter Taylor Decker earlier this offseason.

Even with this consistency amongst draft experts, there’s always a chance general manager Brad Holmes pulls off a surprise. In his five seasons as general manager, the Lions have made several surprising moves for players that he and the personnel staff feel strongly about.

Here’s a look at where the experts are leaning for the Lions in the first round with the Draft quickly approaching, and what they may be missing.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Selected by: Dane Brugler (The Athletic), Jordan Reid (ESPN), Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN), Eric Edholm (NFL), Connor Orr (SI MMQB), Diante Lee (The Ringer).

Freeling is a relatively raw prospect with 18 starts to his name in college, but the athletic traits are real. He may need some time to develop, but the Lions do have an ideal situation for that with Larry Borom in the mix. He's been consistently tied to Detroit throughout the process, and his former teammate Tate Ratledge was a second-round pick of the Lions last year.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Selected by: Peter Schrager (ESPN, trade up to No. 13), Bucky Brooks (NFL), Danny Kelly (The Ringer). Joel Klatt (Fox Sports), Lance Zierlein, (NFL), Matt Miller (ESPN).

Proctor has the size to be a difference-maker right away, and has some athleticism that suggests he has a very high ceiling. However, he battled some inconsistencies at times throughout his career at Alabama. The Lions have drafted an Alabama player in the first-round of three of Holmes' five drafts as GM, so there's a legit connection between the organization and the school.

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Selected by: Chad Reuter (NFL, trade up to No. 13)

Some believe Fano would be better suited to move inside, and he expressed that he would be open to it at the NFL Combine. His all-around ability is at the top of the class, and many believe he's the second-best offensive tackle behind Miami's Francis Mauigoa.

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Selected by: Todd McShay (The McShay Report).

Miller has all the desired experience, having started 54 games over four years at Clemson. While he may not have the flashy athleticism that others boast, he is a tough and smart blocker who has the competitive edge the Lions desire.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Selected by: Nate Tice (Yahoo! Sports).

Iheanachor is another toolsy lineman, and there's a lot to like about the player he could develop into being. However, he's still new to football having just started playing at the junior college level, and his inexperience shows at times. He is a project with a high ceiling based on his traits, and at the 17th overall pick may be a bit of a reach.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Selected by: Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk).

Of the many recent mock drafts from a national perspective, this is the lone one where the Lions go defense. Thieneman is a ball-hawking safety with good tackling skills, which Detroit covets. There are also injury concerns at this position, and he would fit nicely in Kelvin Sheppard's scheme.

What's missing

There seems to be a consensus amongst many national perspectives that the Lions will take the best offensive tackle that is available when it's their turn to pick. Some experts, such as Schrager and Reuter, believe they may not want to wait until No. 17 and go up to get their guy.

This would be on brand for Holmes, who has moved up in recent drafts to select Terrion Arnold (2024) and Jameson Williams (2022). While not fond of moves that appear flashy and win headlines, Holmes acts with conviction and is unafraid to go up and get his guys.

One thing that is missing is attention to the defensive side. Florio's mock is the only one with the team targeting defense, and it features the team taking a safety. The Lions signed D.J. Wonnum and feel good about his fit, but could use more thunder for their pass-rush.

There could be a solid pool of defensive contributors who are available when the Lions are on the clock. Namely, Miami's Akheem Mesidor and Auburn's Keldric Faulk are two projected first-rounders who come off the board around the Lions' pick in many of these mock drafts.

Additionally, Alex Anzalone's departure leaves a void at linebacker. Though linebackers have not been valued highly in the Draft in recent years, the Lions don't care for positional value and with just one other top-100 pick could be willing to target a player such as Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez or Georgia's C.J. Allen if they feel strongly enough about them.

There's no question the Lions would benefit from adding the best tackle available on Draft night, but there are also areas of need on the defensive side that have been somewhat ignored at a national level.

The Lions have been generally hard to predict on Draft night, as Holmes has been known to keep his top prospects close to the vest.

There's been a lot of attention to the team taking an offensive lineman, and for good reason given the team's hopes of rejuvenating their performance up front, but anything is possible when they are on the clock.