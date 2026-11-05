Exploring If Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks Fits Detroit Lions Defense

The Detroit Lions could get a look at multiple potential trade targets when they travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins on Sunday.

Miami enters the matchup with a 1-6 record under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley. Because of the state of their organization, the Dolphins could be looking to offload some of their assets ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

One potential player they could be willing to deal is linebacker Jordyn Brooks. He's an interesting option for Detroit, as he just signed a three-year contract extension in July that will keep him under team control through the 2029 season.

While this would be a hefty financial ask for the Lions to take on the remainder of Brooks' contract that comes with $35 million guaranteed and $51.3 in total new money, the possibility of the Lions making that move was brought up by Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer.

Breer noted that the injury to Jack Campbell, a defensive captain and All-Pro contributor for the Lions, leaves a big void in the middle of Detroit's defense. In Brooks, they would be getting a reliable veteran that could help stabilize the group for a lengthy period of time.

"There is the fact that that leaves a significant hole for the Lions at the linebacker position," Breer said. "And so, would you make a call on somebody like Jordyn Brooks in Miami? I don't think Miami wants to let go of its veteran leaders, but they're another team that needs players. I look at Jordyn Brooks as somebody that you could potentially make a move for if you're willing to put something valuable in front of the Dolphins.

"I think it's somebody that could be around for an extended period. A lot of that is going to depend on Jack Campbell's status," Breer continued. "I don't want to talk too much about this in football terms because I think we're more worried about him as a human being right now, but again there are football implications to that."

Jordyn Brooks @PoupartNFL Let’s save the Dolphins and raid their team pic.twitter.com/prs49CPMV0 — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) November 3, 2026

Brooks would be a player that would absolutely fit Detroit's defense. As an inside linebacker in Miami's defense, he has had a phenomenal season. Per Pro Football Reference, Brooks has recorded 63 tackles without missing any which is the most without a missed tackle by any player this season.

The veteran is also the eighth-fastest player to reach 900 career tackles since 1994, doing so in 104 games. He's a steady tackler and a phenomenal producer from the second level of the Dolphins' defense.

However, the Dolphins likely wouldn't be inclined to move him for a minimal price. This would be a big ask for Detroit, given the level of team control the Dolphins have and how they could utilize not only his on-field abilities but also his leadership to rebuild under Hafley.

In general manager Brad Holmes' tenure, the Lions have not been apt to make big moves at the deadline and instead have made marginal moves to supplement the roster they've already built.

Because of this, adding Brooks would be unlikely despite of how well he would fit Detroit's defense moving forward.