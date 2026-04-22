7-Round Mock Draft: Detroit Lions Fortify Trenches

For those who celebrate, happy Draft Day Eve. Wednesday makes it 24 hours until Roger Goodell opens the 2026 NFL Draft before a chorus of boos in Pittsburgh.

This means that there are 24 hours for teams to finalize their preparations for the twists and turns the draft may bring.

This week, the league has already been shaken up with the trade of Dexter Lawrence for the 10th selection on Thursday. With the Lions needing a few pieces to push for the playoffs again, here is my last official mock.

Round 1, Pick No. 17 – Blake Miller, OL, Clemson

Miller is a player who just makes sense in Honolulu Blue. The league keeps mentioning Detroit being in love with Alabama lineman Kadyn Proctor, but with the scarcity of confirmed visits in Motown, it can be a herring for their true target, which is the most Taylor Decker-like piece of consistency in the draft.

The Tigers product will instantly challenge Larry Borom for the starting role, and the rookie’s consistency in health is a much-needed boost to Detroit. Miller has room to learn and grow, but already enters with a very high floor. It was tough passing on Akheem Mesidor and Keldric Faulk, but the Day 2 options at EDGE are much stronger than that of the tackle group.

Round 2, Pick No. 50 – R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Thomas is a player who has the pass-rushing “juice” to complement Aidan Hutchinson perfectly. With Thomas slipping to Detroit at pick No. 50, it is a no-brainer to select the Oklahoma product.

There may be a few reservations based on his NFL Combine comments, where he seemed set on staying in the sub-250 pound range. However, if a team wants production and energy, Thomas is the clear choice. The original plan in this mock draft was to hope Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas was available, but Thomas is a smidge higher on the draft board and fell into the Motor City’s laps.

Round 4, Pick No. 118 – Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

Elliott is a high-effort linebacker that excels at stopping the run, but has some concerns in zone coverage. The second-team All-Big 12 selection from last season recorded 168 tackles, 18 for loss, nine sacks and an interception during his two seasons as a Sun Devil.

He makes plays, and can learn from Malcolm Rodriguez, another player that excelled against the run but needed work against the pass coming into the draft a few cycles ago.

Round 4, Pick No. 128 – Jalon Kilgore, CB, South Carolina

Kilgore is a player who is plenty popular, with all three other writers for Lions On SI identifying him as a player that they would like to see in the Motor City during Day 3.

Safe to say, a glance at his tape makes it clear why. Kilgore can bounce between safety and corner, which could be needed with the Lions’ recent injury concerns. In a pinch, he can play undersized linebacker. That versatility would be welcomed in Detroit at any point.

His best spot is at corner, and Kilgore has draft analysts comparing him to Brian Branch. That is a clear selling point to the Lions fanbase.

Round 5, Pick No. 157 – Diego Pounds, OT, Ole Miss

Pounds is a powerful tackle that packs a punch, but needs some polishing to succeed at the NFL level. At 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, per the NFL Combine, Pounds has the size to be a tackle at this level.

He has some elements that make the lineman unlikely to contribute right away, but has the benefit of going against Aidan Hutchinson and R Mason Thomas in practice, with the results of this mock draft. In nearly 950 snaps last season, Pounds was not credited with a sack allowed.

Round 5, Pick No. 181 – J’Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia

The one-year FBS player exceeded expectations with Virginia, being named first-team All-ACC with over 1050 yards and 14 touchdowns, along with over 250 yards receiving and one more touchdown.

Taylor has drawn some high praise during the NFL Draft cycle, and was particularly enthused about his meeting with Detroit at the NFL Combine in February. The compact (5-foot-9) running back compares his style to Alvin Kamara.

Round 6, Pick No. 205 – Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

Murdock has been a do-it-all force for the Bulls this season, and broke the NCAA record for forced fumbles in a career during his last campaign. Murdock is a clear difference-maker, and that is the impact teams want to find during the last few rounds of the draft.

The first-team All-MAC prospect had some of the highest grades per PFF last season, but the jump to the NFL from the MAC is intimidating. Murdock could be the best linebacker prospect out of UB since Khalil Mack, though. The incoming rookie had to break Mack’s record for forced fumbles to set the new mark.

Round 6, Pick No. 213 – Skyler Gill-Howard, DT, Texas Tech

Gill-Howard was on pace for a strong senior campaign alongside Lee Hunter with Texas Tech before an injury derailed his campaign. In Gill-Howard’s last stop at Northern Illinois, the defensive tackle had five sacks in 2024.

His pass-rush skill stands out on film, with the defensive tackle recording 12 pressures in 104 pass-rush snaps last season. Gill-Howard is a player to watch if he can stay healthy.

Round 7, Pick No. 222 – Michael Heldman, EDGE, Central Michigan

Heldman rocketed onto NFL radars with a strong senior campaign for the Chippewas, recording 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 16.5 tackles for loss, which nearly doubled his career marks from his first three seasons.

He was one of the best players in terms of pass-rush pressure rate, and built on every campaign during his five years in Mount Pleasant. Unlike another potential target from a smaller school, New Mexico’s Keyshawn James-Newby, Heldman has had less issues with penalties during his career.

That said, Heldman did see his missed-tackle rate spike to 16.2% last season after recording an 11.1% clip in 2024 with more snaps played.

Heldman is intriguing, and can provide a good spark. It was a tough choice between Heldman, James-Newby, and Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford for the last selection in this mock draft.

Brad Holmes and Detroit would be targeting multiple players at positions of need in this mock draft, doubling their chances for success.

The Lions are slated to select No. 17 overall on Thursday, with the NFL Draft opening at 8 p.m. EST from Pittsburgh.