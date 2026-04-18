Detroit Lions Running Back Again Attends WrestleMania

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is a big fan of World Wrestling Entertainment and is again at the entertainment company's marquee event.

For the second-straight year, the speedy running back was spotted at WrestleMania. The 42nd annual wrestling show is being held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

After the opening contest featured a six-man tag team match, cameras panned to show a few of the celebrities that were in attendance, including Gibbs and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

The main event on the first evening will feature Cody Rhodes taking on Randy Orton.

Rhodes is the current WWE champion, while Orton is in pursuit of his 15th world title reign.

Controversial build up to WrestleMania

Many were hoping the buildup to the main event on Saturday evening would highlight the two-decade history between the combatants.

Unfortunately, the decision was made to include former NFL punter and sports talk host Pat McAfee in the feud.

The outspoken figure is now in the corner of Orton, helping him find added motivation.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the head of WWE creative, and T.K.O., WWE's owner, has taken a significant of amount of criticism for adding celebrities to WrestleMania this year.

"It's a funny thing when people say, if you're online or you hear fans talking and they're like, 'I didn't like that.' Yeah, I know," Triple H said on a recent podcast. "Believe me, I'm the first guy going, 'That didn't work. That wasn't good. We screwed up there.' Sometimes you're putting things out there and you're like, 'Eh, this'll be decent.' It's not going to be A++. It has to ebb and flow throughout the year. There are times when you're like, 'This show will be good.' It's not going to be guns blazing. And then there are times when you know you've got to put your foot on the gas.

"The trick is keeping everybody in that same mindset," Triple H explained further. "We talked about thinking about tomorrow, because all the time people make suggestions like, 'What if you did this?' And it's like, yeah, that's amazing, it just doesn't leave us anywhere to go. So, you have to balance what you do today that's epic with what you get to tomorrow. It's always a mix and a challenge to balance that out. Nobody bats a thousand. I'm no different. But, you try as best as possible to manage everybody to stay in the same ballpark."

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is at #WrestleMania LIVE pic.twitter.com/ToQ82ruemz — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) April 18, 2026