This Detroit Lions Coach Had Strong Say in Drew Petzing Being Hired

The Detroit Lions elected to hire a new offensive coordinator who had a tie to a coach already on the staff.

Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Hank Fraley and Drew Petzing both were on the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff between 2014 and 2016.

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer expressed that Fraley carries a lot of weight and is well-respected among the Lions coaching staff and front office.

According to Breer, "Ex-Cardinals OC Drew Petzing arrives in Detroit with a strong link to line coach/running-game coordinator Hank Fraley, who worked with Petzing in Minnesota from 2014 to ’16. The Lions worked hard to keep Fraley from going to Seattle to be a coordinator last year, and so Fraley’s input in their next steps on offense was always going to be important. And as such, his word carried a lot of weight."

Fraley has been on the Lions coaching staff since 2018. Last year, the former NFL offensive lineman earned an opportunity to interview with the Seattle Seahawks for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

“I think everything you do in life, you’re always learning from something and trying to get better at it,” Fraley told reporters, when asked about the opportunity to interview with another NFL team. “It was a great opportunity to at least look at and learn from. You never want to take things for granted. I just want to be the best O-line coach I can be, to be honest. To be the best coach, it’s like being the best dad, the best husband. It was an honor for somebody to call and reach out, and it was a great experience.”

Part of the reason former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel may not have been the right choice is the lack of familiarity with Detroit's offensive scheme.

According to reports, the Lions did not want to completely overhaul their offense, instead opting to hire a coach who could improve the run game and who had success utilizing play-action.

In Arizona, Petzing, along with offensive line coach Klayton Adams, were able to have success rushing the football in both 2023 and 2024. Injuries impacted the Cardinals negatively in 2025.

"There was also buzz over the weekend among guys who’d interviewed there that Dan Campbell was going to want some level of familiarity, rather than just starting anew with an OC," Breer wrote. "Fraley’s ties to Petzing give Petzing that."

