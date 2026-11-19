New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo does not want to end up like Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

After witnessing a star player tear his ACL celebrating a sack, Skattebo has finally accepted that doing backflips after scoring touchdowns might not be the best idea.

He has long resisted ditching his touchdown celebration, even after he suffered a significant injury of his own as a rookie.

It took Hutchinson's injury to force him to see the error of his ways.

According to Giants On SI, the talented running back shared with the New York Post recently, “I’m saying, 'Yeah no more backflips.' Mentally, I’m like, ‘I’m not doing that.’ That ain’t going to happen to me.”

Origin of celebration revealed

On the latest episode of "The St. Brown Bros." podcast, Amon-Ra St. Brown shared that he, along with Hutchinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, were talking about celebrations and that he also wanted to do that same celebration in front of the German crowd.

“We had practice Saturday, like a mini-practice," St. Brown explained. "And we were talking about celebrations after we broke it down, walking to get back on the bus. And it was me, Aiden and Jahmyr Gibbs. I'm like, bro, I got to do the fist bump celly. And I did it like two or three times, showing them how to do it. Hutch was there and then, I didn't know Hutch was going to do it."

St. Brown realized quickly that he should not ever again do that type of celebration.

"I was actually going to do it after I scored, and he ended up doing it and got hurt. I'm like, 'F**k bro.' Like, there's no way that we just talked about that and he did it and just got hurt. At the time, I didn't know how bad his injury was. But to find out after that he tore his ACL doing that, I was like, 'There's no way I can ever do that again.' I feel bad for Hutch, because I know how much work he puts in. ... I think it was a freak accident.”

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