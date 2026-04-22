Report: Lions Have 'Called Around' For Potential Trade

With the NFL Draft just over 24 hours away, speculation regarding how teams will approach the first-round is reaching a fever pitch.

The Detroit Lions are in an intriguing spot this year, as they're a team with contending aspirations but missed the playoffs last season. As a result, they hold the 17th overall pick in the first round.

In his sixth year as general manager, Brad Holmes could be looking for a move to make to get a player that he desires. There's a precedent for this, as he has traded up in the first-round in previous years to select players like Jameson Williams and Terrion Arnold.

This year, it's widely speculated that the Lions will be looking for an offensive tackle with their first pick. Many experts have the team targeting offensive linemen, which comes on the heels of the release of veteran left tackle Taylor Decker after 10 seasons with the team.

On Wednesday, a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler indicated that Holmes may not wait patiently to get a player at the 17th pick. Rather, Fowler indicated that league sources have heard the Lions are inquiring about making a move.

"One team exec told me that Detroit has called around for a potential trade," Fowler wrote. Though these could be feeler calls, it's worth noting that an offensive tackle run could happen early, with four possibly going in the top 14. And Detroit has an obvious need at one of the tackle spots."

This report was part of Fowler and Matt Miller's final mock draft, with Miller sending Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor to the Lions.

There are several directions this could go. For starters, with the Draft inching closer this could possibly be a smokescreen for the team to divert opposing organizations. The Lions do have needs defensively, and perhaps they could be trying to sway other teams into moving around and leaving a defensive prospect on the board.

Additionally, there's truth to the point that a run on offensive tackles could come right around the late-teens. Prospects such as Proctor, Georgia's Monroe Freeling, Clemson's Blake Miller and Utah's Spencer Fano all are projected to go around this range.

A popular target for the Lions to make a deal with has been the Los Angeles Rams throughout the pre-Draft process. Holmes' former team, the Rams currently hold the No. 13 overall pick. In ESPN's Peter Schrager's final mock draft, the Lions traded up for the Rams' pick and selected Proctor.