Roundtable: Previewing Lions Week 4 Matchup Against Panthers

The Detroit Lions OnSI staff previews the Lions' Week 4 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

1. How do you feel about the Lions missing out on Joey Porter Jr.?

Christian Booher: It's disappointing because it felt like the Lions had a real shot to get him, but it's also not surprising given how Brad Holmes has operated as the team's general manager. That's not meant to be a dig at him, but rather a nod to the fact that the likelihood for the Lions to trade for him would be a deviation from how the organization has operated in recent years.

Ultimately, the Lions don't have a ton of cap space in future years, so it would've been difficult to extend him. If they weren't going to extend him, it would've been a hefty price to pay for a rental.

Vito Chirco: I think the Lions made a mistake and should have ponied up to get him. To me, Brad Holmes should have been willing to part ways with what the Cowboys did to land the impact corner: a 2028 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick. Truthfully, that's not that high of a price to pay for a cornerback of Porter's caliber. And Holmes’ refusal to part with his valued draft capital could just cost the Lions this season.

Emmett Matasovsky: I’m disappointed, but not surprised. This team needs a lot more than just one corner to be full-fledged Super Bowl contenders, at least with how it has looked through three games. The Lions could plug one hole, but there is still another side of the field to cover and a few more players to extend.

That said, it effectively puts a damper on any fleeting hope of the Lions having a Super Bowl run, unless a big name becomes available at the deadline.

2. Who is the next best external cornerback to target?

Booher: I'm intrigued by a couple candidates who I think fit the Lions' mold of trade targets better than Porter. Cam Hart, who was suggested by my colleague Emmett earlier in the week, is a good option if Los Angeles' fortunes continue to be sour.

I also think Zyon McCollum could be a realistic option, as Tampa Bay is in a similar situation to the Chargers right now. If these two teams continue to struggle, they have solid cornerbacks who could be good targets for Detroit.

Chirco: Denver Broncos CB Riley Moss. The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will be an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2026 campaign. Denver doesn’t have to move him, as he’s still playing basically every defensive snap. Yet, at some point, they have to determine how much money they want to allocate to their cornerbacks room over the long term. Consequently, he could become available, and he'd be a great acquisition for Holmes & Co.

Matasovsky: I would prefer a proven option over a player that has had flashes, so my pick here is Baltimore Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey. The Alabama product has been nothing but productive since stepping foot in the league.

He also is on an expiring contract, which makes him a player that could only get a Day 3 pick in return.

3. What is your thought on the best way to beat the Panthers?

Booher: I think the Lions need to be aggressive. This Panthers team is extremely banged up right now. Rather than play it safe, the Lions need to go right after Carolina on both sides of the ball and put the pressure on the home team. I'd like to see some consistency early on from the Lions, who have just seven first quarter points through three games, as well as a better showing from the secondary.

Chirco: I believe the Lions should attack the Panthers’ secondary early and often. With Carolina down both of its starting cornerbacks (Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson), Detroit has a strong chance to exploit the Panthers’ pass defense. It's why if I were Drew Petzing, I'd dial up some pass plays early for the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. And once the Lions take a sizable enough lead, I'd run out the clock behind the legs of Jahmyr Gibbs. That'd be my plan of attack for Detroit in its Week 4 tilt with Carolina.

Matasovsky: Based on how the defense has looked this year, the best option is a shootout victory. Caution to the wind on defense, blitz Bryce Young and make him uncomfortable even on running downs, especially with WR Xavier Legette out.

They are not a stout team on defense, if they have to play a team with a quarterback. Let Jared Goff make plays. On paper, this is an intriguing matchup that has the potential to be a classic game or a laughable blowout.

4. Are you worried about Jack Campbell and his slow start?

Booher: I am not worried about Jack Campbell. Sure, he's sputtered out of the gate, but he's answered the bell every time he's been challenged throughout his career. Campbell's demeanor is quiet and hard-working, and I expect that he'll find his footing and lead the Lions' defense sooner rather than later.

Chirco: I am because it wasn't just a rough game for Campbell against the Bills. Overall, he's had a rough start to the season, with dismal production against both the run and the pass. It's been an alarming start for the Iowa product who came into this season as the de facto leader of the Lions’ defense. Hopefully, he gets back on the right track Sunday night against Carolina.

Matasovsky: Jack Campbell has not been his usual productive self, so yes, I am concerned. In part, that concern is that the rest of the linebackers room is not pulling its weight, leading to more focus on Campbell. The hope is that a fully healthy Jimmy Rolder could divert attention.

However, I will give Campbell the benefit of the doubt thus far. Talk to me later if the Pro Bowl linebacker is still quiet around Week 7.

5. Who will be Lions game MVP this week?

Booher: With the Panthers down both cornerbacks, my eyes are on the passing game on Sunday. This is another primetime opportunity for quarterback Jared Goff to prove he belongs in the MVP conversation. Because of Josh Allen's Week 2 performance, Goff's sterling showing against the Bills got overlooked. I think Goff has the potential to have a huge game and prove to the league that he belongs in that conversation as well.

Chirco: I'm going to go with Amon-Ra St. Brown. He had an underwhelming performance in Week 3 against the Jets (four receptions for 19 yards). So, he's due for a bigger, better showing against Carolina, and I believe that'll come to fruition Sunday.

Matasovsky: I think Aidan Hutchinson will shine on Sunday Night Football. This is the time for him to step up after a strong start to the season. This game, if it is anything like Motown’s first three games, will break into a shootout, and defensive stops will be needed.

I think the former Lions No. 2 overall selection will be the difference-maker when he is needed most on Sunday.