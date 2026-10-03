Lions WR Hit With Hefty Fine After Jets Game

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams received a fine from the NFL for the second straight week.

Williams was hit with a $23,417 fine for unnecessary roughness, stemming from his use of his helmet on a play in the third quarter of the team's Week 3 win. The fifth-year wideout was the only Lions player to receive a fine in the game against the Jets.

The Alabama product was not penalized during the game for the hit. A replay indicates that Williams appears to lower his head while bracing for impact from a Jets defender after making a reception.

Last week, Williams was one of six players fined for incidents in Detroit's Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He accrued two separate fines, one for $14,926 regarding illegal celebrations and vulguar acts and another for taunting worth $11,941.

Detroit has had at least one player fined in each of its first three games. In Week 1, running back Jahmyr Gibbs was hit with a fine for use of the helmet on a run against the New Orleans Saints.

Through three games, Williams has recorded 10 catches for 127 yards. His trademark explosiveness and game-breaking speed have been limited by opposing defenses utilizing two deep safeties to prevent him from stretching the field.

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The wideout is a former first-round pick by the Lions, who traded up in the 2022 NFL Draft to select him 12th overall. After a torn ACL suffered in his final collegiate game cost him the start of his rookie year, Williams had his first career catch go for a 41-yard touchdown late in that season.

Since then, Williams has gradually improved overall and is now coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Up to this point in his career, Williams has notched 158 receptions for 2,640 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Though an argument can be made that he has struggled from a statistical perspective, his gravity as a receiver has opened up opportunities for others within the offense. His counterpart Amon-Ra St. Brown has recorded 23 catches for 228 yards and five touchdowns through the season's first three games.

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