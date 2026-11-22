The Detroit Lions will be looking to get their run game going Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Their run-first identity will be challenged by the Buccaneers' top-ranked run defense. Vita Vea anchors the run defense efforts from the interior defensive line, while former Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone will look to shut things down at the second level.

The Lions currently have the NFL's leading rusher in Jahmyr Gibbs, who has proven to be one of the most dynamic talents in the league. However, he has also had to carry the ball more than any other running back which creates natural concerns about his durability.

With Detroit playing on a short week following this game, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing may elect to take the ball out of Gibbs' hands for stretches throughout the game. With that Thanksgiving game against the Bears potentially being for first-place, Detroit no doubt wants to have him available.

As a result, Detroit could get more opportunities for third-year backup running back Sione Vaki. The Utah product has played a significant role this year, as the injury to Isiah Pacheco has put Vaki into the backup role.

Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis believes Vaki could have noteworthy contributions spelling Gibbs against the stout Buccaneers. Ellis is projecting Gibbs to go over his projected rushing yards total, which is currently set at 15.5 (-106 via DraftKings Sportsbook).

"The third-year running back has started to carve out a role with the Lions offense and has seen his yards per carry improve as of late," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "With the offensive line looking stronger in the run game, it’s helped Vaki provide productive carries. Given Detroit is in the middle of three games in 11 days, with Chicago waiting on Thursday, it’s important that the Lions not overwork Jahmyr Gibbs against Tampa Bay."

On the season, Vaki has amassed 36 carries for 163 yards. He has improved seemingly every week, and had six carries for 28 yards last week against the Patriots. His most notable performance came in Week 8 when he ran for 65 yards on 11 carries against another stout defense in the Minnesota Vikings.

With Detroit playing another strong defense, they could rely on Vaki to get some tough yards spelling Gibbs.

"I look for Vaki to approach double-digit carries against the Bucs," Ellis added. "Given that, he should be able to hammer home at least 16 rushing yards in those opportunities to hit the over. Vaki runs hard and is playing with more confidence."

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