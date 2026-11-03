Three Linebackers Lions Could Trade For After Recent Injuries

The Detroit Lions will have to navigate some injuries at the linebacker position.

Both Jack Campbell and Jimmy Rolder suffered significant injuries, which saps the team of its depth at the position. Rolder will miss the rest of the season, while Campbell's injury has had fewer updates as fans outpour their support after the scary moment that led to his exit from Sunday's game.

With the stretch run approaching and the NFL trade deadline one week from Tuesday, general manager Brad Holmes and company could see fit to add talent through a trade to the linebacker room.

Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez and Trevor Nowaske all have starting experience and will be looked at to contribute, but Amen Ogbongbemiga is the only other healthy option currently on the active roster. It should be noted that Detroit could also elevate veteran Joe Bachie to the active roster, as Bachie began the year on the active roster before being released and re-signed on the practice squad.

Here are three possible trade targets the Lions could look to add at the linebacker position.

Chargers LB Daiyan Henley

Henley was an intriguing player coming out of the draft in 2023, and is now entering the final year of his rookie deal. A rangy athlete, Henley is a weakside linebacker who could help some of the Lions' issues in coverage.

He has three career interceptions, and has also flashed some pass-rush potential with five career sacks. With the Chargers now sitting at 0-7, Henley could be expendable as the team evaluates whether or not to extend him.

For Detroit, Henley fits an ideal mold and would give them another athletic option within their linebacking corps.

Dolphins LB Willie Gay

Gay is a veteran option who is in his second year with the Dolphins. He is a middle linebacker, so he would be slated to fill the role that Campbell's vacating at this point. He has been a reliable tackler up to this point, with a miniscule 8.7 missed tackle rate through his first six games.

The Lions could get an up-close look at the linebacker this week, as the Lions are set to travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins on Sunday. Miami is currently 1-6 under first-year coach Jeff Hafley, and Gay could be a player who nets them some valuable draft capital.

Titans LB Cody Barton

Like the previous two names, Barton is currently a leader on a struggling AFC team. The veteran is on his fourth NFL team in eight seasons, and has had at least 80 combined tackles in each of the last four campaigns.

Barton is another middle linebacker option, and has had a missed tackle rate under 10 percent in each of his NFL seasons. This year, the number is currently a touch higher at 10.8 percent through eight games, but solid performances would likely get that number back below double digits.

The Lions could use another veteran option amidst their linebacking corps after the injuries, and Barton fits that mold. He's another affordable option, and still has one year of control beyond this year.