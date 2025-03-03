Combine Standouts Who Fit Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions had the opportunity to evaluate over 300 of the NFL Draft's top prospects last week at the NFL Scouting Combine. They were also able to conduct formal and informal meetings with players to get to know these prospects better.
Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant was one of the players the Lions conducted a formal meeting with at the NFL Combine. Measuring in at 6-foot-2, he's a big wideout who had a minuscule 1.8 percent drop rate and a 69.2 contested catch rate in 2024 for the Fighting Illini.
“Another name that stood out to me is Pat Bryant. Did a little digging on the Illinois wide receiver and he has a low drop rate and high contested catch rate," said co-host Christian Booher. "I really like his profile, and I think he can be someone who slots in as either Tim Patrick’s backup, or if the Lions decide not to bring back Tim Patrick, a guy like Pat Bryant fits in just fine for what the Lions want to do offensively.”
Other standouts from the Combine who could fit the Lions include Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston and North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel.
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast explores who the Lions met with at the Combine, analyzes potential fits for the team at several positions and examines whether the team should make a major splash by trading up for a star prospect.
