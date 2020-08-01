In a recent episode of "Pro Football Talk" on NBCSN, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explored whether the Lions have enough playmakers on both sides of the ball heading into 2020, as the organization tries to get back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

"They need Stafford to stay healthy," Simms said. "This is a team that's intriguing to me. The offense has enough studs. I go, 'oh.' It kind of excites me when you go through each position. Defense, I think they have given themselves a chance this year. Between free agency and the draft, I think they've done enough to certainly be a better defense and better than what they were last year, which was pretty damn bad."

This past offseason, very few members of Detroit's roster appeared on any of the lists which highlighted the top players in the league.

Does the team really lack star power to that degree?

Lions general manager Bob Quinn is hoping that several players on the current roster take the next step in their development.

On both sides of the football, there are players that pundits and supporters can look to for big plays.

The organization also made a concerted effort to bring in defensive players that have familiarity with Patricia's scheme.

Do you believe that Detroit's roster has enough playmakers to win more games than a year ago?

Vote and comment below.

