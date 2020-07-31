AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Tracy Walker Tells Ex-Lion Glover Quin: 'Everybody's Hungry'

John Maakaron

Despite Detroit's secondary struggling mightily in 2019, safety Tracy Walker has emerged as one of general manager Bob Quinn's better draft choices.

Walker, a third-round pick out of the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, tallied a team-leading 103 tackles in 13 games in 2019. 

He also recorded six tackles for loss, eight passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble.

walker2
© William Glasheen, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis, Appleton Post-Crescent via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Detroit's talented safety recently appeared on former teammate Glover Quin's "The DB Room" YouTube show, and discussed getting to know the new defensive backs on the roster, his thoughts on opting out and if he was ready to take the next step in his career.

"Listen here. You know I'm ready. I have been putting in that offseason grind," Walker said. "The more time I have had, the more time I have been able to break down film. I became more of a student of the game."

Despite players regularly stating they do not listen to all the outside noise, Walker is aware that Quinn and Lions head coach Matt Patricia are on the hot seat.

As a result, he explained why the team has a lot to prove.

"Me and Duron (Harmon), we have been connecting a lot. It's different when you are not in the building, but you still get a great idea of how he approaches his work," Walker said. 

He added, "From what I saw just through these Zoom meetings -- everybody's hungry. We got a lot to prove in Detroit, especially coming off a 3-12-1 season. Matty P, they on the bubble. So, we have a lot to play for. We got to make some things shake in Detroit."

Related

Former NFL Scout Has Strong Criticism of Lions Safety

2020 AFC Power Rankings

2020 Season Preview: Week 10 Lions vs. Washington Football Team

Justin Coleman Latest to Be Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Lions a Best Bet to Win Week 1 against Bears

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions' 2020 Salary Cap Spending by Position

Breaking down the Detroit Lions' 2020 salary cap spending by position group

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

Former NFL Scout Has Strong Criticism of Lions Safety

Read more on why former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly was not impressed with this Lions rookie last season.

John Maakaron

Season Preview: Lions vs. Washington Football Team

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 10 opponent, the Washington Football Team, in this SI All Lions season preview.

Vito Chirco

Lions Completely Left Off NFL.com's Top 100 Players List

No Detroit Lions were included on NFL.com's list of the top 100 players entering the 2020 NFL season

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

Justin Coleman Latest to Be Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Lions nickel cornerback Justin Coleman received a positive test result Wednesday, but is asymptomatic.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

2020 AFC Power Rankings

SI All Lions releases its AFC power rankings for the 2020 NFL season. Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

Bob Quinn Says GMs Have Pressured the NFL regarding Roster Questions

Bob Quinn says general managers currently have more questions than answers regarding signing players outside the organization.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Kenny Golladay and T.J. Hockenson Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Golladay and Hockenson have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Detroit Lions' John Atkins Opts Out of NFL Season

Atkins is the first Lions player to announce he is not playing this season.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Lions a Best Bet to Win Week 1 against the Bears

Read more on why the Detroit Lions were named a best bet to defeat the Chicago Bears in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL schedule.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever