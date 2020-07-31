Tracy Walker Tells Ex-Lion Glover Quin: 'Everybody's Hungry'

Despite Detroit's secondary struggling mightily in 2019, safety Tracy Walker has emerged as one of general manager Bob Quinn's better draft choices.

Walker, a third-round pick out of the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, tallied a team-leading 103 tackles in 13 games in 2019.

He also recorded six tackles for loss, eight passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble.

Detroit's talented safety recently appeared on former teammate Glover Quin's "The DB Room" YouTube show, and discussed getting to know the new defensive backs on the roster, his thoughts on opting out and if he was ready to take the next step in his career.

"Listen here. You know I'm ready. I have been putting in that offseason grind," Walker said. "The more time I have had, the more time I have been able to break down film. I became more of a student of the game."

Despite players regularly stating they do not listen to all the outside noise, Walker is aware that Quinn and Lions head coach Matt Patricia are on the hot seat.

As a result, he explained why the team has a lot to prove.

"Me and Duron (Harmon), we have been connecting a lot. It's different when you are not in the building, but you still get a great idea of how he approaches his work," Walker said.

He added, "From what I saw just through these Zoom meetings -- everybody's hungry. We got a lot to prove in Detroit, especially coming off a 3-12-1 season. Matty P, they on the bubble. So, we have a lot to play for. We got to make some things shake in Detroit."

