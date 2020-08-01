No members of the Detroit Lions roster were added to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Since testing began for the players on the Lions roster, seven members of the team have been placed on the NFL's list.

On Thursday, cornerback Justin Coleman and tight Isaac Nauta were the newest to be added.

As of Saturday, the players on the list include tight end Isaac Nauta, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, tight end T.J. Hockenson, punter Arryn Siposs, safety Jalen Elliott and cornerback Amani Oruwariye and cornerback Justin Coleman.

Players who are asymptomatic may return to the field either 10 days after a positive test or five days if they produce a negative test result within a 24-hour window.

Matt Patricia reacts to DT John Atkins opting out

Since players have reported back to the Allen Park practice facility, only one player has made the decision to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season, defensive tackle John Atkins.

"Certainly our families are the most important thing and I know a lot of times in football that gets lost, but I think about it every single day," Patricia replied when asked during a videoconference Friday. "My wife and my kids and a lot of our guys are in the same situations, or whether it’s their parents or grandparents or whatever it might be. So 100% just have to respect everybody’s feelings and opinions on trying to stay as safe as possible."

