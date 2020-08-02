Detroit Lions 2020 Draft Picks All Under Contract

The Lions' 2020 seventh-round pick has signed his first contract in the NFL.

Jashon Cornell, who the Lions took with pick No. 235 overall in this past April's NFL Draft, inked a four-year rookie contract Saturday, August 1.

In 2020, Cornell will have a salary cap hit of $631,132, according to Spotrac.

"Cornell is a defensive lineman that’s more of a pass rusher," general manager Bob Quinn said following the 2020 NFL Draft. "He can play defensive end, he can rush from the inside at three-technique in passing situations. He was another guy in a very good defense. You can probably count the number of guys from Ohio State that got drafted. When you watch all that film, he keeps showing up making plays -- especially as a pass rusher."

© Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions also drafted his former teammate's in cornerback Jeff Okudah and guard Jonah Jackson.

At Ohio State, Cornell suited up for 46 games over his four-year career, and produced 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 63 total tackles.

The ex-Buckeyes defensive tackle was one of Pro Football Focus' highest-graded at his position from the 2020 draft class.

In fact, according to PFF, he received the fourth-best grade (90.2) of the tackles on the defensive side of the ball in the 2020 class.

It may be quite the challenge to make the Lions roster, as he is currently behind Danny Shelton, Nick Williams, and Da'Shawn Hand on the depth chart.

Detroit has now officially signed their entire 2020 draft class.

