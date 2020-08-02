AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Detroit Lions 2020 Draft Picks All Under Contract

John Maakaron

The Lions' 2020 seventh-round pick has signed his first contract in the NFL.

Jashon Cornell, who the Lions took with pick No. 235 overall in this past April's NFL Draft, inked a four-year rookie contract Saturday, August 1.

In 2020, Cornell will have a salary cap hit of $631,132, according to Spotrac.

"Cornell is a defensive lineman that’s more of a pass rusher," general manager Bob Quinn said following the 2020 NFL Draft. "He can play defensive end, he can rush from the inside at three-technique in passing situations. He was another guy in a very good defense. You can probably count the number of guys from Ohio State that got drafted. When you watch all that film, he keeps showing up making plays -- especially as a pass rusher."

cornell
© Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions also drafted his former teammate's in cornerback Jeff Okudah and guard Jonah Jackson.

At Ohio State, Cornell suited up for 46 games over his four-year career, and produced 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 63 total tackles. 

The ex-Buckeyes defensive tackle was one of Pro Football Focus' highest-graded at his position from the 2020 draft class.

In fact, according to PFF, he received the fourth-best grade (90.2) of the tackles on the defensive side of the ball in the 2020 class.

It may be quite the challenge to make the Lions roster, as he is currently behind Danny Shelton, Nick Williams, and Da'Shawn Hand on the depth chart.

Detroit has now officially signed their entire 2020 draft class.

Related

Matthew Stafford Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Adjusted Training Camp Actually Helps Detroit Lions

Poll: Do the Detroit Lions Have Enough Playmakers?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No New Additions to Reserve/COVID-19 List for the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions did not add any players to the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Lions Safety Jayron Kearse Suspended Three Games

Read more regarding safety Jayron Kearse's three game suspension.

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Adjusted Training Camp Actually Helps Lions

Cancelled NFL preseason means there will be more time to practice during training camp, according to Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Tracking the NFL Opt-Out and Reserve/COVID List

Here is the latest compiled list of NFL players who have opted out or have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Matthew Stafford Placed on Reserve/COVID List

Matthew Stafford becomes eighth Detroit Lions player on the NFL reserve/COVID List

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Do the Detroit Lions Have Enough Playmakers?

Can the Detroit Lions' roster make enough key plays to win games this upcoming season?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Matt Patricia Explains Plan to Keep Team Healthy

Matt Patricia and the coaching staff plan to use feedback data and counsel from the NFL and NFLPA to try and ensure players are healthy.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Matt Patricia Is Adopting 'More Is More' Philosophy

Matt Patricia is choosing to focus on what he can control ahead of the most unique training camps in NFL history.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Should Lions QB Matthew Stafford Opt-Out of 2020 Season?

Matthew Stafford was recently placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Should he opt-out of the NFL season?

John Maakaron

Tracy Walker Tells Ex-Lion Glover Quin: 'Everybody's Hungry'

Lions third-year safety Tracy Walker says Detroit Lions have a lot to prove, especially since Matt Patricia is on the hot seat.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1