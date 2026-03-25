MLB Season Preview: Playoff Predictions, Award Picks and Division Reports

Division Reports

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Award Picks

AL MVP: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners OF

One of the game’s most well-rounded stars, the 25-year-old already has two 30–30 seasons—and could go 40–40.

AL Cy Young: Garrett Crochet, Red Sox SP

The majors’ reigning strikeout king also led all pitchers last year in xFIP, a strong metric for predicting future success.

AL Rookie of the Year: Kazuma Okamoto, Blue Jays 3B

No ordinary rookie, the 29-year-old averaged more than 30 homers in his last eight seasons in Japan and will earn $15 million this year.

AL Manager of the Year: Craig Albernaz, Orioles

Baltimore’s offseason spending spree has set up the first-year skipper to guide the O’s from last place to the postseason.

NL MVP: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers SP/DH

It’s a safe bet to pick the guy who’s won an MVP award in four of his last five seasons, especially now that his mound work will increase.

NL Cy Young: Paul Skenes, Pirates SP

Skenes had an ERA half a run lower than anyone else in the NL. Perhaps this year he’ll get enough support to improve his 10–10 record.

NL Rookie of the Year: JJ Wetherholt, Cardinals 2B

The 2023 NCAA batting champion at West Virginia is a legitimate leadoff option for St. Louis on Opening Day.

NL Manager of the Year: Tony Vitello, Giants

His unprecedented jump from the collegiate ranks raised eyebrows, but his Giants have the talent to return to the playoffs.

Giants manager Tony Vitello left the University of Tennessee to become the first person to transition directly from a collegiate job to the majors. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Postseason Predictions

AL Wild Card

AL Division Series

AL Championship Series

NL Wild Card

NL Division Series

NL Championship Series

World Series

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