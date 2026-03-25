MLB Season Preview: Playoff Predictions, Award Picks and Division Reports
In this story:
Division Reports
AL East | AL Central | AL West | NL East | NL Central | NL West
Award Picks
AL MVP: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners OF
One of the game’s most well-rounded stars, the 25-year-old already has two 30–30 seasons—and could go 40–40.
AL Cy Young: Garrett Crochet, Red Sox SP
The majors’ reigning strikeout king also led all pitchers last year in xFIP, a strong metric for predicting future success.
AL Rookie of the Year: Kazuma Okamoto, Blue Jays 3B
No ordinary rookie, the 29-year-old averaged more than 30 homers in his last eight seasons in Japan and will earn $15 million this year.
AL Manager of the Year: Craig Albernaz, Orioles
Baltimore’s offseason spending spree has set up the first-year skipper to guide the O’s from last place to the postseason.
NL MVP: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers SP/DH
It’s a safe bet to pick the guy who’s won an MVP award in four of his last five seasons, especially now that his mound work will increase.
NL Cy Young: Paul Skenes, Pirates SP
Skenes had an ERA half a run lower than anyone else in the NL. Perhaps this year he’ll get enough support to improve his 10–10 record.
NL Rookie of the Year: JJ Wetherholt, Cardinals 2B
The 2023 NCAA batting champion at West Virginia is a legitimate leadoff option for St. Louis on Opening Day.
NL Manager of the Year: Tony Vitello, Giants
His unprecedented jump from the collegiate ranks raised eyebrows, but his Giants have the talent to return to the playoffs.