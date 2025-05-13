2025 Green Bay Packers Schedule: Breaking Down All 17 Matchups
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The 2025 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, though the Green Bay Packers will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10 and the Chicago Bears in Week 16. Here is a closer look at each matchup for the Packers.
Home: Chicago Bears
2024 record: 5-12 (last place, NFC North). 2024 point differential: Minus-3.5 (22nd).
Series history: The Packers are 107-95-6 against the Bears, their most wins and most games against any opponent. Green Bay had won the last eight home games in the series until losing 24-22 in Week 18 last season.
Quarterback: Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, endured a rocky rookie season. He absorbed a league-high number of sacks, partially of his own doing. He finished 22nd with an 87.8 passer rating and 25th in completion percentage.
Sports Illustrated’s offseason grade: A-minus. “If the new-look offensive line holds up, Caleb Williams could have a monster Year 2 with one of the league’s best group of skill players, at least on paper.”
Key additions: WR Luther Burden III, C Drew Dalman, G Jonah Jackson, DL Grady Jarrett, TE Colston Loveland, edge Dayo Odeyingbo, G Joe Thuney, OT Ozzy Trapilo, DT Shemar Turner, WR Olamide Zaccheaus.
Key subtractions: WR Keenan Allen, TE Gerald Everett, OL Coleman Shelton.
Home: Detroit Lions
2024 record: 15-2 (first place, NFC North; lost divisional playoffs). 2024 point differential: Plus-13.1 (first).
Series history: The Packers are 104-78-7 against the Lions. Their 4,040 points are the most against any opponent. The Lions have won their last three visits to Lambeau Field, including by 10-plus points in 2023 and 2024.
Quarterback: Jared Goff finished second in the NFL with a 111.8 passer rating. He was top four in completion percentage, passing yards, passing touchdowns and yards per attempt. He’s posted three consecutive seasons of at least 4,400 passing yards
Key additions: CB Avonte Maddox, G Tate Ratledge, CB D.J. Reed, WR Isaac TeSlaa, DT Tyleik Williams.
Key subtractions: CB Carlton Davis III, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB Kindle Vildor, G Kevin Zeitler.
Sports Illustrated’s offseason grade: C-plus. “The Lions missed an opportunity to add help for Aidan Hutchinson, the star edge rusher recovering from a leg injury. … The secondary this season could be defined by how much 2024 draftees Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. improve in Year 2.”
Home: Minnesota Vikings
2024 record: 14-3 (second place, NFC North; lost wild-card game). 2024 point differential: Plus-5.9 (ninth).
Series history: The Packers lead 65-59-3, although the Vikings have won six of the last nine meetings, including back-to-back trips to Lambeau Field.
Quarterback: J.J. McCarthy. Last year’s first-round pick sat out his rookie season due to a knee injury. Having let Sam Darnold sign with Seattle, the Vikings are all in on McCarthy – unless he struggles during training camp an Aaron Rodgers is available.
Key additions: DT Jonathan Allen, WR Tai Felton, G Will Fries, DT Javon Hargrave, G Donovan Jackson, C Ryan Kelly, RB Jordan Mason, WR Rondale Moore.
Key subtractions: S Camryn Bynum, QB Sam Darnold, CB Stephon Gilmore, QB Daniel Jones, edge Patrick Jones II, G Dalton Risner, OT Cam Robinson.
Sports Illustrated’s offseason grade: B. “After an ugly final two games in 2024, the Vikings prioritized the offensive line, which failed Darnold at the worst time. McCarthy should have a strong interior.”
WEEK 10 – Home: Philadelphia Eagles
2024 record: 14-3 (first place, NFC East; won Super Bowl). 2024 point differential: Plus-9.4 (second).
Series history: The Packers lead 28-17, though they were swept by the Eagles in 2024 and lost at Philadelphia in 2022. At Lambeau Field, the teams have alternated wins and losses in their last seven meetings. If that trend continues, the Eagles will win this matchup.
Quarterback: Jalen Hurts finished fifth with a 103.7 passer rating, fourth in yards per attempt and eighth in completion percentage. He added 630 rushing yards. With 18 touchdown passes and 14 touchdown runs, he accounted for 32 touchdowns.
Key additions: TE Harrison Bryant, LB Jihaad Campbell, RB AJ Dillon, G Kenyon Green, WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LB Smael Mondon, S Andrew Mukuba, CB Adoree' Jackson, edge Azeez Ojulari, edge Josh Uche.
Key losses: Edge Josh Sweat, DL Milton Williams, CB Darius Slay, CB Isaiah Rodgers, S Chauncey Garder-Johnson, G Mekhi Becton, CB Avonte Maddox, edge Brandon Graham, RB Kenneth Gainwell.
Sports Illustrated’s offseason grade: B-minus. “The Eagles’ ran into a common “champagne problem” for defending Super Bowl champions. They couldn’t afford to keep everyone this offseason, taking a substantial hit on the defensive front.”
Home: Washington Commanders
2024 record: 12-5 (second place, NFC East; lost NFC Championship Game). 2024 point differential: Plus-5.5 (10th).
Series history: The Packers lead the series 20-16-1 but are 0-1 since the team became known as the Commanders. Green Bay has won six in a row at Lambeau Field and hasn’t lost to Washington at home since 1988.
Quarterback: Jayden Daniels blew away Caleb Williams for Rookie of the Year. He finished 10th with a 100.1 passer rating and was sixth in completion percentage. He added 891 rushing yards and accounted for 31 total touchdowns.
Key additions: CB Trey Amos, OT Josh Conerly, S Will Harris, CB Jonathan Jones, DT Javon Kinlaw, WR Deebo Samuel, LT Laremy Tunsil, edge Deatrich Wise Jr.
Key losses: DT Jonathan Allen, WR Dyami Brown, S Jeremy Chinn, edge Dante Fowler Jr., OT Cornelius Lucas, CB Benjamin St-Juste, WR Olamide Zaccheaus.
Sports Illustrated’s offseason grade: A-minus. “The Commanders went all in to capitalize on Jayden Daniels’ rookie contract … helping the second-year star quarterback with the trades for Samuel and Tunsil.”
Home: Baltimore Ravens
2024 record: 12-5 (first place, AFC North; lost divisional playoffs). 2024 point differential: Plus-9.2 (third).
Series history: The Packers lead 5-2. The last time Green Bay hosted Baltimore, it lost 23-0 in 2017, when Brett Hundley started for injured Aaron Rodgers.
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson was first-team All-Pro but MVP runner-up. He had his best season as a passer, finishing first in passer rating (119.6), first in yards per attempt, second in touchdowns and second in interceptions for an exceptional 41-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Plus, he rushed for 915 yards and a league-high 6.6 yards per attempt.
Key additions: WR DeAndre Hopkins, S Malaki Starks, CB Chidobe Awuzie, edge Mike Green.
Key losses: CB Brandon Stephens, OL Patrick Mekari, K Justin Tucker.
Sports Illustrated’s offseason grade: B. Before releasing Tucker, “general manager Eric DeCosta added to the defense with Starks and Green, the latter of whom is a value talent-wise in the second round, but was also there in large part because of a pair of sexual assault allegations in his background.”
Home: Cincinnati Bengals
2024 record: 9-8 (third place, AFC North). 2024 point differential: Plus-2.2 (12th).
Series history: The teams are tied 7-7, though the Bengals have outscored the Packers by 39 points. Green Bay has won two straight, including 25-22 at Cincinnati in 2021. The Packers have won three of the last four at Lambeau, including 27-24 in 2017.
Quarterback: Joe Burrow almost carried the defense-impaired Bengals to the playoffs. He finished third in passer rating (108.5), first in yards, first in touchdowns and fourth in completion percentage. His 68.6 percent completion rate is No. 1 in NFL history.
Key additions: G Lucas Patrick, RB Samaje Perine, DL Shemar Stewart, LB Oren Burks.
Key losses: OT Trent Brown, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DT Sheldon Rankins, CB Mike Hilton.
Sports Illustrated’s offseason grade: C. “Cincinnati was expected to attack its defensive issues, whether in free agency or the draft. Instead, the Bengals did little to improve, except for the selection of Stewart in the first round.”
Home: Carolina Panthers
2024 record: 5-12 (third place, NFC South). 2024 point differential: Minus-11.4 (32nd).
Series history: The Packers lead 11-6, with their three-game winning streak including 33-30 at Carolina in 2023. The first game at Lambeau between the teams was the 1996 NFC Championship Game, won by the Packers 30-13.
Quarterback: Bryce Young, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft, finished 26th with an 81.0 passer rating. On the surface, he wasn’t much better in Year 2, but he ended the season with three consecutive 100-rating games with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Key additions: DT Bobby Brown III, RB Rico Dowdle, edge Patrick Jones II, WR Tetairoa McMillan, S Tre’von Moehrig, LB Christian Rozeboom, edge Nic Scourton, edge Princely Umanmielen, DT Tershawn Wharton
Key subtractions: S Jordan Fuller, CB Dane Jackson, RB Miles Sanders
Sports Illustrated’s offseason grade: A. “After a rocky rookie year and a somewhat promising second season, this could be a make-or-break season for Young, who is now set for success with a stout offensive line, productive ground game and an intriguing group of pass catchers.”
Away: Dallas Cowboys
2024 record: 7-10 (third place, NFC East). 2024 point differential: Minus-6.9 (26th).
Series history: The Packers lead the series 17-13. They’ve won 10 of the last 11 matchups, including five in a row at Lambeau Field. They are 3-0 under coach Matt LaFleur, including a 48-32 romp in the 2023 playoffs.
Quarterback: Dak Prescott was MVP runner-up in 2023 with a 105.9 passer rating, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In eight games in 2024, he had an 86.0 rating, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Key additions: RB Jaydon Blue, G Tyler Booker, CB Kaiir Elam, edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge Dante Fowler Jr., G Robert Jones, LB Kenneth Murray, WR George Pickens, CB Shavon Revel, edge Payton Turner, DT Solomon Thomas, RB Miles Sanders, RB Javonte Williams.
Key losses: WR Brandin Cooks, RB Rico Dowdle, edge Chauncey Golston, CB Jourdan Lewis, edge DeMarcus Lawrence, RG Zack Martin.
Sports Illustrated’s offseason grade: A. “The Cowboys’ late offseason splash trade of Pickens was exactly what this team needed to contend in the loaded NFC East.”
Away: New York Giants
2024 record: 3-14 (last place, NFC East). 2024 point differential: Minus-8.4 (29th).
Series history: The Packers lead 29-25-2, though New York won 27-22 in London in 2022 and 24-22 in New Jersey in 2023.
Quarterback: Who knows? Will it be Russell Wilson, who finished 13th with a 95.6 rating in his one year with the Steelers? Will it be entertaining but mistake-prone Jameis Winston, whose 80.6 rating would have been next-to-last? Or will it be first-round pick Jaxson Dart, who led the SEC in completion percentage and passing yards and the nation in yards per attempt at Ole Miss? Wilson is the heavy betting favorite, at least for Week 1, at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Key additions: CB Paulson Adebo, DT Darius Alexander, edge Abdul Carter, QB Jaxson Dart, edge Chauncey Golston, S Jevon Holland, B Cam Skattebo, QB Russell Wilson, QB Jameis Winston.
Key losses: Edge Azeez Ojulari, CB Adoree' Jackson, QB Drew Lock, LB Isaiah Simmons.
Sports Illustrated’s offseason grade: B-plus. After setting a dubious NFL record by going 11 consecutive games without an interception, the Giants signed Adebo and Holland. Now, will they intercept more passes than their quarterbacks will throw? At least their options at QB are better than last year.
Away: Pittsburgh Steelers
2024 record: 10-7 (second place, AFC North; lost wild-card game). 2024 point differential: Plus-1.9 (13th).
Series history: The Packers lead 19-17, though they’ve outscored the Steelers by 178 points. Green Bay hasn’t won in Pittsburgh since 1970, a six-game losing streak that includes 23-19 in 2023.
Quarterback: The assumption is it will be Aaron Rodgers. The Jets went all in last season but, despite throwing to Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams, Rodgers was 19th with a 90.5 passer rating and 24th in completion percentage. The quarterbacks under contract are Mason Rudolph, rookie sixth-round pick Will Howard and journeyman Skyler Thompson.
Key additions: WR DK Metcalf, QB Mason Rudolph, DT Derrick Harmon, RB Kenneth Gainwell.
Key losses: WR Mike Williams, DT Larry Ogunjobi, RB Najee Harris, CB Donte Jackson, LB Elandon Roberts, QB Russell Wilson, WR Van Jefferson, IOL James Daniels, WR George Pickens.
Sports Illustrated’s offseason grade: A-minus. “With Rodgers, this is a team worth noting in an AFC that has long been about the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Ravens.”
Away: Cleveland Browns
2024 record: 3-14 (last place, AFC North). 2024 point differential: Minus-10.4 (31st).
Series history: The Packers lead 13-7, including wins in each of the last four meetings overall and the last three games in Cleveland.
Quarterback: Who knows? After acquiring Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, the Browns used a third-round pick on Dillon Gabriel and a fifth-round pick on Shadeur Sanders. The 40-year-old Flacco’s 90.5 passer rating would have ranked 19th. With the Browns in 2023, he went 4-1 as a starter. Pickett is 15-10 as a starter but with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Of 42 draft-eligible quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks last year, Sanders was first in completion percentage and fifth in passer rating (116.0) and Gabriel was third in completion percentage and sixth in rating (114.6).
Key additions: LB Jerome Baker, DT Mason Graham, QB Shadeur Sanders, QB Joe Flacco, QB Kenny Pickett.
Key losses: QB Jameis Winston, RB Nick Chubb, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Sports Illustrated’s offseason grade: D. “The Browns get a poor grade because the quarterback situation is a disaster, the offensive line is still poor, and the weapons are lackluster unless the rookies are awesome.”
Away: Denver Broncos
2024 record: 10-7 (third place, AFC West; lost wild-card game). 2024 point differential: Plus-6.7 (seventh).
Series history: The teams are tied 7-7-1, though that doesn’t include the Broncos’ triumph in Super Bowl XXXII. Green Bay is 1-7 all-time in Denver, with its lone win coming on Brett Favvre’s 82-yard touchdown pass to Greg Jennings in overtime in 2007.
Quarterback: As a rookie, Bo Nix finished 17th in passer rating (93.3). Of his 29 touchdown passes, he threw 12 in the final four games. He added a running element with 430 yards and a 5.4 average.
Key additions: TE Evan Engram, RB R.J. Harvey, CB Jahdae Barron, S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Dre Greenlaw.
Key losses: P Riley Dixon, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, CB Tremon Smith.
Sports Illustrated’s offseason grade: B-plus. “While the Broncos didn’t add a litany of big contracts, they wisely picked up some key free agents that will help in multiple areas.”
Away: Arizona Cardinals
2024 record: 8-9 (third place, NFC West). 2024 point differential: Plus-1.2 (14th).
Series history: The Packers lead 48-24-4, their .658 winning percentage being its highest against any opponent with at least 15 matchups. The Packers are 2-0 under coach Matt LaFleur after dropping three straight under Mike McCarthy.
Quarterback: Kyler Murray is back for Year 7 as a starter. He’s 36-45-1 in his career. Last year, he finished 16th with a 93.5 passer rating but was seventh in completion percentage. Among players with 500 carries in NFL history, he is No. 4 all-time with 6.0 yards per carry, including a career-best 7.3 in 2024.
Key additions: QB Jacoby Brissett, edge Jordan Burch, DT Calais Campbell, CB Will Johnson, G Royce Newman, DT Walter Nolen, LB Cody Simon, edge Josh Sweat, DT Dalvin Tomlinson.
Key subtractions: DT Roy Lopez, LB Kyzir White.
Sports Illustrated’s offseason grade: B-plus. “The Cardinals rightfully prioritized their defense, but they might have settled for an offense that faltered after a 6–4 start last season.”